Black Ussal Curry Recipe: Learn How To Cook This Malvani Dish In The Easiest Way

The Konkan region is located at the southern coast of Maharashtra. Since it is situated near the coast, their staple food includes rice, fish and pulses. Malvani food mostly includes non-vegetarian dishes but their vegetarian dishes are equally delicious. One main vegetarian dish which is included in the malvani cuisine is black peas gravy, Kalya vatanyacha usal in Marathi. You can have this with steamed rice or even chapatti. It is a quick and easy recipe which will burst the tastebuds in your mouth. Here is a step by step recipe to cook Malvani ussal curry.

Read Veggie Quesadilla Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Yummy And Exotic Dish

How to make the Malvani dish - Black usal curry or Kalya Vatanyacha Usal?

Ingredients:

Read Here's An Easy And Quick Recipe To Prepare Some Delicious Baingan Bharta At Home

1 cup Black peas

2 cups Water

2 tsp Salt

1 cup Potato

3 tsp Malvani Masala

½ tsp Garam Masala

½ cup Coconut (grated)

Finely chopped coriander leaves

Method:

Read Chilli Recipes: Warm Yourself Up By Cooking These Yummy Dishes This Winter

Soak the black peas overnight in a bowl. In the morning, change the water of the peas and add salt to it and soak the peas in a bowl of water, again. Add the peas in the cooker and add salt to it. Let it cook and turn off the flame after 3 whistles. In a pan, add some oil and heat it. Add some onion and saute it till it turns brown. Add grated coconut to it and saute. In a mixture, add the onions and coconut into a fine paste. Put the gravy in the pan again and let it cook. Add Malvani Masala to the pan and saute it for some more time. ( this makes the curry look black in colour) Add the boiled and cooked black peas in the pan. Add 1 cup of water and salt to taste. Let the dish cook for 5-10 minutes till it becomes a thick gravy, on medium flame. Garnish it with coriander leaves. Serve your Black Ussal curry hot with rice or chapatti.

Read Misal Pav Recipe With Sprouts: Make This Yummy Maharashtrian Snack In 3 Easy Steps