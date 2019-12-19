Misal Pav Recipe With Sprouts: Make This Yummy Maharashtrian Snack In 3 Easy Steps

Misal Pav is quite a popular street food and fast food item, which is readily available in Indian restaurants, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Maharashtrians truly relish this lip-smacking snack during any time of the day. Misal Pav is made from sprouts which have several health benefits attached to it. You would be able to find this flavoursome Misal Pav snack in almost every Khao Gali of Mumbai city. In fact, this dish is a weekend favourite delicacy at the majority of Maharashtrian households. Take a look at how you can prepare delicious Misal Pav at home. This recipe is inspired by Swaad Anusaar Youtube Channels's Misal Pav recipe.

Mumbai Style Misal-Pav Recipe

Ingredients

Vegetable oil

1 tbsp Mustard Seeds

12-15 Curry leaves

¼ Asafoetida

2 tbsp. of Ginger-garlic and green chilli paste

1 chopped onion

3 chopped tomatoes

¼ Turmeric

1 tsp Red chilli powder

½ Coriander powder

1 tsp aachar (pickle) masala

Salt to taste

Four cups of water

1 ½ cups of sprouts

1 cup of mixed misal chivda/farsaan

Pav

Misal Pav Recipe:

*Kindly use the quantity mentioned above for an authentic taste.

Step 1

In a large saucepan on medium flame, add cooking oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves and asafoetida. Mix well and add ginger-garlic-chilli paste, chopped onions and let it cook for some time. After few minutes add the chopped tomatoes in the saucepan and stir continuously until the tomatoes change colour.

Step 2

Now add all the spices i.e turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder and lastly the secret ingredient aachar masala. We add aachar masala to our Misal Pav recipe to enhance the flavour of the gravy.

Step 3

Add salt to taste and four cups of water, to get the desired consistency of the gravy. Stir continuously and make sure your gravy is free from any lumps. Let it cook for a few minutes. After cooking for some time, add sprouts to the Misal Pav gravy, and cook it for ten-fifteen minutes. Lastly, garnish your Misal Pav gravy with some dry Misal or farsaan. Your Mumbai-style Misal Pav is ready to be served. The dish is best served when hot, accompanied with Pav.

