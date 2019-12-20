The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Veggie Quesadilla Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Yummy And Exotic Dish

Food

Veggie quesadilla is a healthy and exotic dish that's loaded with zucchini, cheese, and many other spices; here's how you can make this yummy dish at home

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Veggie Quesadilla

Grilled veggie Quesadilla is delicious and seriously loaded with healthy vegetables like zucchini, pepper, onion, and spices. The dish is customisable, so you can add up more veggies as you desire. Check out the ingredients that you need and the instructions to follow. 

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla Recipe

Ingredients 

  • 1 small zucchini, sliced lengthwise into 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 1 small summer squash, sliced lengthwise into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 red, orange or yellow bell pepper, quartered with seeds and stalks removed
  • 1 anaheim pepper, quartered with seeds and stem removed
  • 1 small red onion, sliced into 1/4-inch thick rounds
  • 1 large Portobello mushroom, washed and sliced into 1/2-inch pieces 
  •  1/2 bunch asparagus
  •  1/2 bunch cilantro
  •  2 tablespoons olive oil
  •  Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper
  •  4-6 tortillas
  •  1 1/2 cups freshly grated mozzarella cheese
  •  1 1/2 cups freshly grated pepper jack cheese
  •  Butter or oil for the pan

Read: Loveroll Recipe: Cook This Exotic Dish For Your Loved One On A Special Date

Read: Here's A Quick Paneer Roll Recipe For A 'Masaledaar' On-the-go Snack

Directions: 

  • Heat grill to medium-high heat (or grill pan if you don't have an outdoor grill).
  • Make sure that the grates are clean.
  • Wash all the vegetables and slice them.
  • Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt & pepper on a baking sheet in a single layer.
  • Place all the vegetables on the grill and place them cross-sectionally across the grill so that they don't break.
  • Grill each side for 3 to 5 minutes until the vegetables are tender.
  • Watch for them to char and get grill marks on the bottom before turning to cook the other side, as the vegetables cook at different rates.  
  • Usually, the asparagus cooks the earliest, and somewhere in between the onions take the longest along with the peppers and mushrooms.
  • Move vegetables from the grill to a plate as they finish cooking. Then cut each vegetable into pieces that are roughly bite-sized.
  • Heat to medium-high heat a griddle or pan.
  • Assemble each quesadilla by equally dividing the vegetables and cheese between the tortillas. Instead of putting on a plate and moving the whole thing, OR to avoid the fillings from falling out, it is easier to do this step in the hot pan. Place a tortilla on it and put some of the cheese and vegetables. Lightly oil or butter the griddle or pan and sprinkle on a little cilantro with cheese on half of each tortilla. Fold it and cook for 3 minutes. 
  • It must be crispy, and the cheese must be melted. 
  • Once done, serve it with sour cream

Read: Bohri Cuisine: Easy And Drool-worthy 'Dabba Gosht' Recipe In 4 Simple Steps

Read: Indonesian Style Chicken Recipe To Add Some Twist To Your Regular Chicken Curry

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
MUFTI COMPARES KASHMIR TO PROTESTS
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG