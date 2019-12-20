Veggie Quesadilla Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Yummy And Exotic Dish

Grilled veggie Quesadilla is delicious and seriously loaded with healthy vegetables like zucchini, pepper, onion, and spices. The dish is customisable, so you can add up more veggies as you desire. Check out the ingredients that you need and the instructions to follow.

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla Recipe

Ingredients

1 small zucchini, sliced lengthwise into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 small summer squash, sliced lengthwise into 1/4-inch pieces

1 red, orange or yellow bell pepper, quartered with seeds and stalks removed

1 anaheim pepper, quartered with seeds and stem removed

1 small red onion, sliced into 1/4-inch thick rounds

1 large Portobello mushroom, washed and sliced into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 bunch asparagus

1/2 bunch cilantro

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper

4-6 tortillas

1 1/2 cups freshly grated mozzarella cheese

1 1/2 cups freshly grated pepper jack cheese

Butter or oil for the pan

Directions:

Heat grill to medium-high heat (or grill pan if you don't have an outdoor grill).

Make sure that the grates are clean.

Wash all the vegetables and slice them.

Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt & pepper on a baking sheet in a single layer.

Place all the vegetables on the grill and place them cross-sectionally across the grill so that they don't break.

Grill each side for 3 to 5 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Watch for them to char and get grill marks on the bottom before turning to cook the other side, as the vegetables cook at different rates.

Usually, the asparagus cooks the earliest, and somewhere in between the onions take the longest along with the peppers and mushrooms.

Move vegetables from the grill to a plate as they finish cooking. Then cut each vegetable into pieces that are roughly bite-sized.

Heat to medium-high heat a griddle or pan.

Assemble each quesadilla by equally dividing the vegetables and cheese between the tortillas. Instead of putting on a plate and moving the whole thing, OR to avoid the fillings from falling out, it is easier to do this step in the hot pan. Place a tortilla on it and put some of the cheese and vegetables. Lightly oil or butter the griddle or pan and sprinkle on a little cilantro with cheese on half of each tortilla. Fold it and cook for 3 minutes.

It must be crispy, and the cheese must be melted.

Once done, serve it with sour cream

