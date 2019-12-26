Chocolate Cake Pops Recipe To End Year On A Sweet And Delicious Note

Chocolate cake popsicles are the most adorable treat for eyes and taste buds. This unique dessert is available in cutesy shapes and designs. Cake pops are creative and can be prepared effortlessly at home. You can create these tiny delicacies with scratch. Without any further ado, we have penned down the recipe for chocolate cake pops to end this year on a sweet note.

Preparation time: 2 hours

Cooking time: 26 minutes

Total time: Approx 6-7 hours

Amount: Approx 40 cake pops

Ingredients

One cup of all-purpose flour

One cup of granulated sugar

Six tablespoons of unsweetened natural cocoa powder

Half a tablespoon of baking soda

One-by-fourth tablespoon of salt

Half a cup of canola/vegetable/coconut oil

Two large eggs (kept at room temperature)

One tablespoon of pure vanilla extract

Half a cup of hot water

Chocolate Frosting

Six tablespoons of unsalted butter

A three-by-fourth cup of confectioner’s sugar

Half cup of unsweetened natural cocoa powder

Two to three teaspoons of heavy cream

Half teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

Coating

Candy melts

Sprinkles

A step-by-step method to prepare

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a pan. Take a large bowl and add flour, granulated sugar, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder in it and whisk. Set it aside and pick up another bowl. Whisk oil, vanilla, and eggs in it. Mix the dry ingredients with the wet ones. Add hot water in it. Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 25-26 minutes. Set aside. To make the frosting, beat the butter until creamy. Add sugar, cocoa powder, heavy cream, and vanilla and blend them. Crumble the cake into the bowl on top of the frosting. Avoid large lumps. Beat the cake crumbles and frosting. Roll the moist cake mixture into balls of the same size. Place them on a plate lined with baking sheets. Refrigerate them for an hour or two. Melt the coating to dunk cake. Let it cool down for a while to avoid the cake to crack. Remove only two to three cakes at one time. Dip each about half an inch into the dip. Make sure to remove excess coating. Top it with colourful sprinkles. Repeat the same process for other pops. Store them in the refrigerator.

