Cranberry Christmas Cake: How To Make It At Home To Impress Your Loved Ones

Food

Here is how you can make this mouthwatering cranberry Christmas cake in your home in less than one hour. Read the easy Cranberry Christmas cake recipe here.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
cranberry christmas cake

Christmas is here, and the excitement for the fun-filled celebrations has begun. Christmas brings in a lot of happiness, chilly weather, gifts, and tasty treats, which make the festival a paradise for bakers and foodies. It is also said that the route to happiness is through one’s stomach. This Christmas, take to your oven mitts and bake food like cookies, cakes, and pies. Here is a recipe for Cranberry Christmas cake which you can use to win the heart of your loved ones, family, and friends.

Cranberry Christmas cake recipe 

Cranberry Christmas Cake needs very few ingredients and it comes together in a very short time. All you will need to make this cake is available easily. The cake will be sweet with a taste of cranberry, which we all love so much.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here are the ingredients to make the Cranberry Christmas Cake

  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 3 large eggs, room temperature
  • 3/4 cups unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon pure almond extract
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries (or frozen and thawed)
  • 1 cup sliced almonds

How to make the Cranberry Christmas cake:

  • To make the cake, preheat the oven to 350°F. 
  • Then take a 9x13 baking pan and butter it so that the cake comes out easily.
  • Set the pan aside.
  • Take a large mixing bowl and add the 3 eggs and sugar and mix it for about 5 minutes in a mixer. Keep in mind that the batter will expand, so use a large bowl for mixing.
  • Then add butter to the mixture and then stir it for 2 more minutes.
  • Then add flour to the mix till you get a nice batter ready to be baked.
  • Then add cranberries to the mixture and mix it properly.
  • Then slowly pour this mixture in already prepared pan.
  • Add almonds over the batter.
  • Then put the batter in the oven and bake it for 40-45 minutes at the above-mentioned temperature
  • Let the cake cool and then serve as wished.

