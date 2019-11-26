Maharashtrian Dessert: Check 3 Easy-To-Make Traditional Dessert Recipes

Maharashtra state is famous for its rich culture and traditional Maharashtrian cuisine. The state offers some lip-smacking desserts, which are a must-try. Take a look at these three easy to make step by step Maharashtrian sweets recipes.

Popular Maharashtrian Dessert recipes

Basundi Recipe:

Basundi is a Maharashtrian dessert that can be instantly prepared with dense milk. You need to add around two liters of milk in a saucepan. Let it boil on a medium flame until it is reduced to half. Add half cup of sugar and two teaspoons of cardamom powder to the dense milk. Keep stirring the mixture and add chopped dry fruits to it. Cook for some time, and your Basundi is ready.

Aamras Recipe:

Aam (Mango) is the hero of this popular Maharashtrian dessert. In order to prepare this sweet dessert, you will need around three large-sized Alphonso mangoes, powdered sugar, and some milk. Start by peeling off the skin of the mangoes and cut them in small cubes. Now pour all the diced mangoes in a blender, and add three tablespoons of powdered sugar along with with1/4th cup of milk. Blend all the ingredients well until you get a good consistency. After blending, strain all the mixture well, and your Aamras is ready to be served.

Puran Poli Recipe

Puran Poli is one of the most famous and traditional desserts in Maharashtrian cuisine. It is not an instant recipe and takes quite some time to prepare. In order to make Puran Poli, you will need to split bengal gram (chana dal), jaggery, all-purpose flour, semolina, turmeric powder, and ghee. Soak a big cup of chana dal for hours, strain the soaked dal, and put in a pressure cooker. Add a little turmeric and one teaspoon of ghee in the pressure cooker and let it cook until four whistles. Now in a large glass bowl, add a cup of all-purpose flour, semolina, and three teaspoons of ghee. Knead the mixture and make it in the form of a dough. Once done, let it rest for an hour covered with a damp cloth. Now coming back to the chana dal, transfer the dal into a grinder and grind it well. In a hot saucepan, add the dal mixture with 3/4th cup of jaggery and cook it with a little ghee over five minutes, on a medium flame. After switching off the flame, add one teaspoon of cardamom powder and mix well. Now the stuffing or Puran is ready. Make circular shaped balls of the Puran and fill in the middle of the all-purpose dough made earlier, and flatten with the help of a rolling pin. Now roast it on a Tawa like chapatti. The Puran Poli is now ready to be served. It is mostly consumed with hot milk or a sweet-and-sour dal called katachi amti. This recipe is inspired by Shetty's Kitchen

