Bohri Gakhar Recipe: Make This Special Paratha At Home In Easy Steps

Bohri Gakhar, a popular roti (paratha) of the Bohri cuisine that is prepared with Dal Gosht or some thick gravies. It is a thick, healthy roti that is very filling and also very moist. It is a type of Indian bread, but slightly different from the regular flatbreads. Make this scrumptious Bohri recipe at home in these simple steps.

Ingredients

For the Bohri Gakhar recipe, you need minimal ingredients. All you need is whole wheat flour, lots and lots of ghee, a little turmeric, a pinch of salt, ajwain and water. You will need little oil to knead the dough.

Also Read | Bohri Style Kalamra: Follow These Steps To Make This Scrumptious Dessert At Home

Step 1

Begin preparing the dough. Firstly take a big pan and add your wheatflour to it. Add some salt, turmeric, and warm ghee to the mixture. Then add a few crushed ajwain seeds for flavour and essence. Mix the flour well so that the warm ghee blends well with the dough. Now add water and knead the dough properly. Make sure there are no lumps left. Apply some oil on the sides of the vessel to avoid stickiness.

Also Read | Bohri Cuisine: Easy And Drool-worthy 'Dabba Gosht' Recipe In 4 Simple Steps

Step 2

Let the dough rest for fifteen to twenty minutes. Now start dividing the dough into similar sized balls. Begin with preparing your paratha. First, sprinkle some flour on the Gakhar and then go on to fold it. Fold from one end, apply oil, and then fold from the other end, while applying some ghee again. Keep making folds, until four layers can be seen. Then roll your paratha and now it's ready to roast.

Also Read | Kheema Khichdi recipe: Make this Bohri cuisine delicacy at home

Step 3

Firstly take a big pan and pour oil in it. Deep fry the Gakhar for 1 minute. Leave it half cooked and then go on to roast it on the pan. Roast the Gakhar properly, like you prepare chapati at home. Keep tapping the paratha again and again, for it to cook wholly from within. Once done, take hot ghee, let it boil, and pour it completely on the paratha. You will see that the Gakhar will be filled up with ghee. Your healthy and heavy Bohri special Gakhar is ready to serve.

Also Read | Bohri Sweet Dishes: Top Three Items You Should Definitely Try