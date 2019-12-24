Bohri Style Kalamra: Follow These Steps To Make This Scrumptious Dessert At Home

Kalamra, a popular dish of the Bohri cuisine, is prepared during the Muslim festival- Milad Un Nabi. Milad Un Nabi marks the birth of Hazrat Mohammed Mustafa to the world. This day celebrated as any other festival will all zest and vibrancy among the Bohri Muslims. A popular dish prepared as a part of the Milad Un Nabi's Bohri tradition is the Kalamra, a sugary and scrumptious Bohri dish.
(Image Source: Ritesh B's Instagram)
Kalamra, that might look like the popular sweet dish Kheer, has a unique set of ingredients and preparation style. Kalamra is prepared with sour yoghurt and has exotic flavours. The popular dessert recipe is served with an array of garnishes like sliced almond, pistachio, cashew, soaked raisin, pomegranate, among others. Check out the recipe of Bohri style Kalamra.
