Bohri Style Kalamra: Follow These Steps To Make This Scrumptious Dessert At Home

Kalamra, a popular dish of the Bohri cuisine, is prepared during the Muslim festival- Milad Un Nabi. Milad Un Nabi marks the birth of Hazrat Mohammed Mustafa to the world. This day celebrated as any other festival will all zest and vibrancy among the Bohri Muslims. A popular dish prepared as a part of the Milad Un Nabi's Bohri tradition is the Kalamra, a sugary and scrumptious Bohri dish.

(Image Source: Ritesh B's Instagram)

Here is how you can prepare Bohri style Kalamra recipe at home

Kalamra, that might look like the popular sweet dish Kheer, has a unique set of ingredients and preparation style. Kalamra is prepared with sour yoghurt and has exotic flavours. The popular dessert recipe is served with an array of garnishes like sliced almond, pistachio, cashew, soaked raisin, pomegranate, among others. Check out the recipe of Bohri style Kalamra.

Ingredients required for making Bohri style Kalamra recipe:

200 grams/1 cup of Basmati Rice (soaked in water for two hours)

3 cups of water

750 ml/ 3 cups of milk

1/2 cup of milk powder

275 grams/ 1 1/4 cups of sugar

500 ml/ 2 1/2 cup of yoghurt

1/2 a cup of pomegranate

150 grams Khoya

1/2 cup of mixed nuts (almond, pistachio, cashew nut)

1/4 cup of raisins

a few rose petals

How to make tasty Bohri style Kalamra recipe at home:

Cook the soaked rice in slow flame, until the rice is soft and mushy. After which, add milk, sugar and milk powder to boil for a few seconds. Blend the rice to make a semi-liquid mixture. Cook the mixture in a pan for few minutes until the rice-mixture turns thick. After which leave the mixture to cool. Add yoghurt into the rice-milk mixture, along with blanched almonds and chopped nuts. Add Khoya in the Kalamra, and garnish it with nuts, raisins, pomegranate and rose petals. Your homemade Kalamra recipe is ready to serve.

(Promo Image Courtsey: Shalu Jain's Instagram)