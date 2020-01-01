Bohri Lagan Seekh; Know The Recipe To Prepare This Melt-in-mouth Delicacy At Home

Bohri Lagan Kebab is a traditional delicacy. It is slow-cooked to perfection after being marinated overnight. This non-veg dish is prepared in Lagan, which is a special vessel to cook Bohri Lagan Kebab. This melt in mouth Kebab is usually savoured with Chapatti. Here we have penned down the recipe for Bohri Lagan Kebab to rejoice it at home-



Preparation time: 24 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Total servings: 4 people



Ingredients to cook Bohri Lagan Kebab

Half a kg or 500 gms of Mutton Kheema

Two tablespoons of ginger and garlic paste

One teaspoon of Haldi powder

One teaspoon of red chilli powder

One teaspoon of jeera and dhania powder

Four medium-sized eggs

Three thinly sliced onions Chopped mint leaves and coriander to garnish

A step-by-step method to cook Bohri Lagan Kebab

Add minced mutton or kheema into a large vessel. Pour ginger and garlic paste in it along with green chillis Add one teaspoon each of coriander or dhania powder and cumin or jeera powder Add one teaspoon of red chilli powder and turmeric powder After mixing them, add one teaspoon of Garam Masala powder and salt as per your taste. Mix the mutton evenly to avoid lumps of spices. Set the mixture aside and let it marinate in the refrigerator for about seven to eight hours. Use a pan and heat oil in it on a medium flame. Pour sliced onions and sauté it until it becomes tender and golden-brown. Bring out the marinated mixture and add fried onions into it. Grab freshly chopped coriander and mint leaves and add into the minced meat mixture. Soak a slice of break-in water and squeeze it before adding into the mixture Mix all the ingredients and knead them until mixed perfectly for about ten minutes. Add one tablespoon of oil in a pan and add the minced mixture into it, before flattening it. Bread eggs into a vessel and adds chilli powder, salt and pepper as per your taste. Mix it well before pouring it over the flattened minced meat. Cover it with the lid and cook for about half an hour on a low flame. Check it, if it is cooked, unmould and slice it into pieces. Serve hot with chutney or ketchup



