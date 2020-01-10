Bohri Style Thuli: A Three-step Recipe To Make This Scrumptious Dish At Home

Bohri style Thuli is a popular sweet dish from the Bohri cuisine that is prepared with broken wheat, ghee and melted jaggery. It marks as a significant dish as it is usually served to celebrate birthdays as per the Islamic calendar. It is a very healthy sweet dish and is very filling too. Make this scrumptious Bohri sweet dish at home in these simple steps.

Ingredients for Bohri style Thuli

All you need to make your Bohri style Thuli is wholesome of Thuli (cracked wheat), lots of jaggeries, depending as per your sweetness preference. Make sure you use pure ghee for this recipe. A little crushed coconut for garnishing and crushed dry fruits for the same. Some also like adding raisins in this recipe.

Step 1

To make Thuli from the famous Bohri cuisine, begin with heating a good amount of ghee in a non-stick pan. Then go on to add the broken wheat. Make sure you cook the broken wheat on a slow flame, for about 6 to 7 minutes. Once you see that the grains have begun to turn golden brown in colour, continue to stir the mixture in one direction.

Step 2

Take another pan for the second step in making the Bohri style Thuli. Heat some water in a vessel and allow it to boil at ease. Once the water starts bubbling, pour the hot water into the cracked wheat pan. Keep stirring continuously until the broken wheat pieces and the water is well combined. Most of the dishes in the Bohri cuisine require too much stirring. Once done, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan with a lid and simmer for 15 to 17 minutes; stirring occasionally until the wheat is cooked to tender.

Step 3

Once your Thuli is cooked, go on to check the softness of the broken wheat pieces. Later, take a pan and melt some jaggery in water. Once the jaggery turns liquidy and smooth, pour the mixture in your Thuli. Combine everything properly and then serve the dish hot. Your Bohri style Thuli from the Bohri cuisine is ready to serve. This marks to be one of the healthiest sweet dishes in the Bohri cuisine. Garnish your Thuli with crushed dry fruits- almonds, pistachio and raisins.

(Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

