'Brisket Patty Melt On Cornbread' Recipe To Try For Your Next House Party

Brisket Patty Melt On Cornbread is a deliciously smooth non-vegetarian khichdi recipe. It is made by combining beef, onions, garlic and more. It is an authentic dish made in most of the restaurants in the United States of America.

Ingredients to prepare Brisket Patty Melt On Cornbread

Brisket

2 pounds beef brisket

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

1 yellow onion, finely diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon light brown sugar, firmly packed

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 cups chicken stock

pinch of red pepper flakes

Corn Bread

Olive oil spray

1 1/4 cups cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons light brown sugar, firmly packed

3 serrano chiles, seeded and minced

4 green onions, minced

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup whole-milk yoghurt

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus one tablespoon

1 large egg, beaten

For sandwiches

1 small red onion, cut into thick rounds

4 slices gruyere cheese

Unsalted butter, for frying

Directions to prepare Brisket Patty Melt On Cornbread

To make the brisket:

Cut the meat into one-inch pieces. Take a wide pot and heat the olive oil on high heat. As soon as the oil is very hot, start adding the brisket and a pinch of salt. Make sure to keep stirring for about five minutes or until it is brown. Now, reduce the heat to medium and add the onion, Sauté for about seven minutes until softened and caramelized. Add the garlic, brown sugar and tomato paste and sauté for three to four minutes. Then, add the stock and red pepper flakes and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover with a lid, and simmer until the meat is falling apart and tender. If there is too much liquid at the end, transfer the liquid to a small saucepan and simmer until reduced.

To make the cornbread:

Start preheating the oven to 375°F. Take a square baking pan with parchment paper and spread with olive oil. Take a large bowl, stir together the cornmeal, chiles, flour, baking powder, salt, brown sugar, and green onions. Now take another bowl and whisk milk, yoghurt, and olive oil together. Add the mixture to the cornmeal mixture and fold just until the batter is blended. Then, add the egg and fold until blended. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for about 20 minutes or until the bread is golden brown. Transfer the pan and let it cool completely.

To assemble the sandwiches:

While the cornbread is cooling, heat the olive oil in a heavy frying pan on high flame. Add the onion and cook until deeply caramelized on each side. Transfer and cut into half-inch pieces. Now, make sure to cut the cornbread into four equal pieces, then halve each piece horizontally. Place the braised beef brisket on the bottom piece of cornbread. Top with one tablespoon of the onion, a slice of Gruyère cheese, and then the top piece of cornbread. Melt about one tablespoon of butter over medium heat in a large nonstick frying pan. Fry the sandwiches, turning once and adding butter as per required, until the bread is browned and the cheese is melted.

