Tandoori Chicken Wings Recipe For People Who Love To Relish Grilled Marinated Chicken

Grilled Tandoori Chicken Wings has the perfect blend of delicious marinade that combine together for making a heavenly food item. The wonderful dish has more than what chicken has to offer for a true non-vegetarian.

However, to enjoy this dish you do not have to visit an expensive restaurant. One can prepare a quirky Grilled Tandoori Chicken Wings with this easy and simple recipe-

Ingredients to prepare Grilled Tandoori Chicken Wings

For Wings

One and a half pounds chicken wings, separated into wingette and drumette sections

2 cups plain whole-milk yoghurt

2 heaping tablespoons tandoori spice powder, plus a drop or two of red food colouring if desired

2-3 thick slices fresh ginger root

1 large clove garlic, smashed

kosher salt

For Sauce

One and a half cup of plain whole-milk yoghurt

1 tablespoon prepared coriander chutney

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

kosher salt, to taste

1/2 Serrano pepper, seeded and finely chopped

To garnish

chopped cilantro

lime wedges

Directions to prepare Grilled Tandoori Chicken Wings

For the wing marinade

Start mixing yoghurt with tandoori spice, ginger and garlic in a large freezer bag and add some kosher salt for taste. Now start adding chicken wings and seal the bag. Then, squish around with your hands to coat the wings in the marinade. Keep the marinated chicken wings in a refrigerate overnight and squish the bag again once later.

For the dipping sauce

Now, mix yoghurt with chutney, cumin and chilli pepper in a small bowl and add salt to taste. Cover this mixture and refrigerate it until the mixture is ready to use.

For the wings

Start heating a charcoal grill and meanwhile arrange the chicken wings on the grill, cover with a lid and cook for at least 12 minutes. Now, remove the cover, turn wings, replace the cover and grill for another 12 minutes. Then, remove the cover, flip the wings again and cook uncovered for five more minutes.

Observe carefully and if they begin to scorch, move them away from the centre of the grill. Transfer the wings to a plate, allow it to rest for about five minutes. Then sprinkle with chopped cilantro and serve with dipping sauce and lime wedges.

