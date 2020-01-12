Mint Kiwi Lemonade Recipe: Here's How To Make This Refreshing Drink At Home Easily

Mint and Kiwi are both very refreshing ingredients. Mint Kiwi Lemonade is one of the best drinks to have in summer. Read ahead to know the recipe of this healthy, refreshment drink-

Recipe of Mint Kiwi Lemonade

Ingredients

6 kiwis (Plus more for garnish)

4 lemons (Plus more for garnish)

2 cups water

2/3 cup sugar (Use more to taste)

8 sprigs fresh mint

Sparkling water

How to make Mint Kiwi Lemonade?

Boil water and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and add mint. Let it steep for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, peel kiwis and process in a food processor. Add the pulp to a pitcher. Juice the lemons, and add the juice to the pitcher.

Remove the mint from the syrup, and add to the pitcher. Stir lightly. Refrigerate to cool the syrup and let the flavours blend.

To serve, fill a glass with ice if desired. Add kiwi lemonade to the 2/3 mark, then fill the rest of the glass with sparkling water.

Your Mint Kiwi Lemonade is ready to be served and enjoyed.

Benefits of Kiwi

Kiwis are small fruits that have a lot of flavour and plenty of health benefits. Their green flesh is tangy and sweet. It is also full of nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, folate, and potassium. They also have a lot of antioxidants and are a good source of fibre. Their small black seeds are edible, as is the fuzzy brown peel, though many prefer to peel the kiwi before eating it.

The high amount of vitamin C and antioxidants that kiwis contain actually helps treat people with asthma. A study held by a lifestyle daily from 2000 found that there is a beneficial effect on the lung function among those who consumed fresh fruit regularly, including kiwis. Fresh fruit like kiwi may even reduce wheezing in susceptible children.

