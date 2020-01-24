Broccoli Cheese Parantha Recipe For All Parantha Lovers; Read Here

Stuffed paranthas are one of the go-to food items for most Indians. There are countless ingredients which can be experimented for the filling. Here is the stuffed broccoli cheese parantha recipe for all those who want to try something new:

Ingredients for broccoli cheese parantha

Half a cup flour

Three fourth cup of grated and blanched broccoli

Two tablespoons of chopped coriander

Two chopped onions

Half a tablespoon of chopped garlic

One-fourth cup of grated mozzarella cheese

Two green chillies finely chopped

Two tablespoons of oil

Salt to taste

How to make broccoli cheese parantha

Heat the oil in a pan and add garlic to it. Sauté it for a while and then add the chopped onions and green chillies. Cook it until the onions become translucent. Then add the broccoli and cook it until it becomes soft. Take the mixture out in a bowl and add the mozzarella cheese, mixing it well.

For the next step of the broccoli cheese parantha recipe, knead the flour into a dough and rest it for 15 minutes. Divide the dough into medium-sized balls. Make a hollow inside the ball and put in two to three tablespoons of the filling. Close the open end of the ball, flatten it out into small discs and roll them into paranthas.

Heat some more oil in a pan and place the broccoli and cheese parantha on it. Flip it over on both sides until each side is cooked perfectly. Repeat this process for the other paranthas as well.

One can also add corn kernels to the broccoli and cheese mixture to make a broccoli corn cheese parantha. However, the cooking time may vary since corns take longer to cook. One can also add a bit of black pepper to add some taste into the mixture.

