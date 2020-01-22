Kale Pakora Recipe: Step-by-step Method To Make This Healthy Dish At Home

Kale also known as Borecole is a vegetable which purple and green in colour. It belongs to the cabbage family and adds nutritional value and colour to salads and side dishes. Kale is rich in fibre, antioxidants, calcium and Vitamin K. It is also a good source of Vitamin C and iron. Kale leaves can be used in salads, mashed potatoes, curries and pakoras. Kale leaves somewhat taste like fenugreek leaves hence, making kale pakoras can be a healthy option. Here is a step-by-step recipe by Chef Rakesh Talwar for making kale pakoras to beat your hunger pangs.

Easy to make kale pakora recipe

For the batter

½ cup Besan flour/ gram flour

¼ tsp Ginger and garlic paste

¼ tsp Red chilly paste

½ tsp chaat masala

2 cups of Ice cold water

1 pinch of salt

1 bunch of kale leaves (thick stems removed and chopped thin stems and leaves)

How to make kale pakoras?

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together to get a smooth batter Heat some oil in a kadhai/vessel with a thick base. Dip the kale leaves in the batter and leave it in the kadhai till it turns golden brown. Make sure the pakoras don’t cluster with each other. When the pakoras turn golden brown and turn crispy from both side. Remove it Fry the rest of the batter of the pakoras and place it observe absorbent napkins to get rid of excess oil.

For the chutney

1 bunch of coriander leaves

1 cup of mint leaves

1 tsp cumin

4 green chillies

2 garlic cloves

½ tsp ginger paste

1 ½ tbsp. lemon juice

How to make the chutney?

Pluck the mint and coriander leaves, and keep the tender stalks of coriander. Rinse the leaves thoroughly and drain excess water Grind all the ingredients into a smooth paste and serve with hot kale pakoras.

