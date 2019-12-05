Broccoli Recipes: A List Of The Best Broccoli Dishes You Must Check Out

Broccoli is known to be an exotic vegetable that is used in most of the Italian cuisines. Broccoli resembles cauliflower but actually it is a part of the cabbage family. The vegetable has a crispy texture and is used to add an exotic taste to the delicacies. Here are some of the dishes made from broccoli:

Broccoli Baked

Broccoli prepared with cream cheese is one of the most hassle-free preparations with broccoli. It can be the best option for kids and also a healthy snack. You can also garnish it with Italian seasoning and oregano for better flavours.

Broccoli salad with French dressing

Crispy broccoli florets, celery, carrots and bell peppers tossed together with spices and French dressing. Cheese can be added for more flavourful taste. Garnish it with extra virgin olive oil as per your choice.

Broccoli and Cheddar Crepes

Add creamy broccoli sauce, some glazed and grated cheese, bread crumbs and melted butter. Layers made of thin creps, smeared with sauce, one over another, sprinkled with grated cheese, bread crumbs and melted butter, baked golden.

Cream of Broccoli soup

Soups are refreshing and also a good starter to start a meal. A healthy veggie like broccoli can be used for making a creamy soup. The broccoli soup is thick, creamy, healthy and a perfect fit during winter.

Broccoli egg and fried rice

The regular fried rice can be made more exotic and flavourful adding broccoli and egg to it. This will add a crispy texture with broccoli and also make it tastier with egg in it. Vegetarians can avoid egg and only add broccoli in their regular fried rice.

Broccoli Pasta

With oodles of cheese and chilli, this broccoli pasta makes for a delicious treat of a meal. Broccoli, chilli, cheese and pasta is all it takes to make this easy 15-minute meal. This is quite filling and quick, so it can be made by anyone to satisfy their cravings.

