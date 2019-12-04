Mouth-watering Dal Vada Recipe That Will Make You Love This Indian Appetizer

Dal Vada is amongst the tastiest appetizers in Indian cuisine. Apart from its delicious and mouth-watering taste, the Indian dish is also healthier than many breakfast dishes. It can be considered as one of the easiest appetizer dishes and can be prepared easily at home. Here is the simplest recipe of Dal Vada to try at home-

Ingredients of Dal Vada

One cup of chana dal

One cup of moong dal

Two nicely chopped onion

One teaspoon of garam masala powder

Three red chillies

One handful of coriander leaves

One and a half teaspoon of garlic paste

One cup of urad dal

Two cups of refined oil

One teaspoon of cumin seeds

Seven green chillies

One handful of mint leaves

Salt

One and a half teaspoons of ginger paste

How to make Dal Vada?

Step One

Soak chana dal, urad dal, and moong dal in separate bowls for the entire night at least for 6-7 hours. Then, remove the extra water from them and transfer the soaked lentils in a blender jar. Blend all of them in a fine paste.

Step Two

For the time being, blend the red chillies and cumin seeds separately together. Transfer the lentils paste in a large bowl and add red chilli paste to it. Stir well so that the pastes are mixed properly. Now, add chopped green chillies, mint leaves, garlic paste, garam masala powder, coriander leaves, and ginger paste. Mix the mixture well to amalgamate the ingredients.

Step Three

Keep oil in a deep fry pan on medium flame. Now, take small portions of the mixture and make round balls of it. Place the ball on the parchment paper. Similarly, make as many balls from the remaining mixture and place them on the parchment paper.

Step Four

Apply oil on both the hands and use them to put the vada balls in the heated oil. Deep fry every vada ball until it is golden brown on both sides. Transfer the fried Dal Vadas to an absorbent paper to remove the excess oil from the Vadas. The delicious appetizers are ready to be served. You can enjoy them with coriander or coconut chutney.

