Mouth-watering Dal Vada Recipe That Will Make You Love This Indian Appetizer

Dal Vada is amongst the tastiest appetizers in Indian cuisine. Apart from its delicious and mouth-watering taste, the Indian dish is also healthier than many breakfast dishes. It can be considered as one of the easiest appetizer dishes and can be prepared easily at home. Here is the simplest recipe of Dal Vada to try at home-
Soak chana dal, urad dal, and moong dal in separate bowls for the entire night at least for 6-7 hours. Then, remove the extra water from them and transfer the soaked lentils in a blender jar. Blend all of them in a fine paste.
For the time being, blend the red chillies and cumin seeds separately together. Transfer the lentils paste in a large bowl and add red chilli paste to it. Stir well so that the pastes are mixed properly. Now, add chopped green chillies, mint leaves, garlic paste, garam masala powder, coriander leaves, and ginger paste. Mix the mixture well to amalgamate the ingredients.
Keep oil in a deep fry pan on medium flame. Now, take small portions of the mixture and make round balls of it. Place the ball on the parchment paper. Similarly, make as many balls from the remaining mixture and place them on the parchment paper.
Apply oil on both the hands and use them to put the vada balls in the heated oil. Deep fry every vada ball until it is golden brown on both sides. Transfer the fried Dal Vadas to an absorbent paper to remove the excess oil from the Vadas. The delicious appetizers are ready to be served. You can enjoy them with coriander or coconut chutney.
