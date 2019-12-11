Broccoli: 'Ways To Include This Healthy Exotic Veggie To Your Diet'

Broccoli was not so popular a few years ago and it was also considered as an exotic vegetable in India. People were less aware of the benefits of this green cruciferous vegetable, but today broccoli is not only a common food item across household but is also known for its health benefits. Adding this veggie to a dish, makes it look appealing, fresh, and green in colour.

Ways to include Broccoli in your diet to make it healthy

Baked and steamed

One of the easiest and quickest ways to include broccoli in your diet is by baking or steaming it. Broccoli is tossed with salt and black pepper varieties for an excellent side dish along with your meal. A bowl full of baked or steamed broccoli benefits you with various vitamins like Vitamin A, C and K and also phytonutrients.

Pasta

Pasta is termed as an unhealthy dish, but including Broccoli in your pasta can make it look more delicious and healthy. Chopped broccoli pieces with some other healthy vegetables can be a great build-up to your pasta preparation. Along with tomatoes and olives, adding broccoli in your pasta will increase the intake of dietary fibre in your body.

Chicken stir fry

It can be an excellent combination of protein and fibre in a plateful of broccoli and chicken. One can be very innovative with chicken and broccoli. For instance, you can stir fry some veggies like diced carrots, baby corn, red, mushrooms and many more. Then add chicken with some little grated cheese. Anyone eating this dish can have an intake of high protein and fibres in one go.

Vegetable stir fry

Get all the colourful vegetables to prepare this vegetable stir fry such as; cherry tomatoes, diced carrots, baby corn, red, green and yellow bell peppers, mushrooms and additional vegetables of your choice. To this vegetable bowl, add some chopped broccoli. Heat some oil in a pan and sauté the vegetables collected till they turn soft. Then add some salt and toss the vegetables in the pan. You can mix some sauces of your choice and stir well. Sprinkle tossed sesame seeds with some lemon juice and a healthy tasty platter is ready to consume.

Disclaimer: The health benefit of Broccoli mentioned above have been sourced from various health sites. However, before making any changes to your diet, it is advised to take inputs from your nutritionists