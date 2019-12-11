Brownies | Bake And Binge On These Variant Types Of Brownies

Christmas is just around the corner and so is the baking season. The dense, fudgy brownies have a special place in everyone’s heart. From fudge brownies to cranberry blondies, you're sure to find a favourite. There is a wide range of different flavours and twisting of brownie ingredients. Here are some of the best types of brownies you need to bake and binge this Christmas season.

Also Read | Boondi Ke Ladoo Recipe | Learn how to make this famous Indian sweet dish

Types of brownies to bake and binge

Salted caramel brownie

Coffee and salted caramel brownie (w extra salted caramel!!) - v welcome break at @CatfordMews this afternoon :) pic.twitter.com/vyYplmRL5N — Helen Troup (@helenltroup) December 3, 2019

Blend the sweet soft brownie with the gooey salted caramel to give it a twisty taste. Just enough sweet caramel and saltiness to go with the chocolate in your brownie. You can also garnish the brownies with some rock salt, for a solid salty twist.

Also Read | Kabuli Pulao Recipe: Easy and quick recipe of delicious pulao to serve at family gathering

Layered Chocolate Marshmallow Peanut Butter Brownies

My hubby makes the best treats. Brownies layered w marshmallow & peanut butter chocolate rice crispy treats on top. pic.twitter.com/OotTZStF5A — Rachel (@RachelSulli3) November 21, 2015

Layered chocolate marshmallow peanut butter brownie is filled with twist and taste. It is easy to bake; add a chocolate and marshmallow layer to your brownie. Spread some peanut butter love over the top, garnishing the treat.

Also Read | Chocolate mousse | Recipe for the delicious sweet-dish | Easy steps to bake perfectly

Chunky cheesecake brownie

Homemade brownie dough gets swirled with a creamy cheesecake layer. They have the perfect mixture of the sharp cheesecake taste and the sweet brownie taste in a soft, smooth texture. They are also a perfect combination of the cheesy taste of cheesecake and brownie chunks.

Also Read | Panchkuta ki sabzi: Here is the recipe of this mouth-watering Rajasthani cuisine