Brownies | Bake And Binge On These Variant Types Of Brownies

Food

From fudge brownies to cranberry blondies, you're sure to find a favourite. Read about the different types of brownies you must try.

Christmas is just around the corner and so is the baking season. The dense, fudgy brownies have a special place in everyone’s heart. From fudge brownies to cranberry blondies, you're sure to find a favourite. There is a wide range of different flavours and twisting of brownie ingredients. Here are some of the best types of brownies you need to bake and binge this Christmas season.

Types of brownies to bake and binge

Salted caramel brownie

Blend the sweet soft brownie with the gooey salted caramel to give it a twisty taste. Just enough sweet caramel and saltiness to go with the chocolate in your brownie. You can also garnish the brownies with some rock salt, for a solid salty twist.   

Layered Chocolate Marshmallow Peanut Butter Brownies

Layered chocolate marshmallow peanut butter brownie is filled with twist and taste. It is easy to bake; add a chocolate and marshmallow layer to your brownie. Spread some peanut butter love over the top, garnishing the treat.

Chunky cheesecake brownie

Homemade brownie dough gets swirled with a creamy cheesecake layer. They have the perfect mixture of the sharp cheesecake taste and the sweet brownie taste in a soft, smooth texture. They are also a perfect combination of the cheesy taste of cheesecake and brownie chunks.

