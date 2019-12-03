Burger: A List Of The Best Burger Cafes In Delhi You Must Check Out

The city of Delhi is always brimming with different varieties of food. From the delicious gol gappes to the spicy chole bhature, the city has tons of food to offer. Delhi is not just popular for street food but for their burger joints too. Burgers have been the ultimate junk and comfort food for most people. The soft buns loaded with cheese and veggies gets anyone's stomach growling. Listed below are some of the best burger cafes one can find when in Delhi:

Best burger cafes in Delhi

1) Big Yellow Door

This place has been extremely popular in the city. They love serving quirky burgers to their customers. The place serves some great cheeseburgers and is filled with people most of the time. Their burgers are loaded with sauces and are served with hot and crispy fries. When in Delhi, this place is a must-visit to have some humongous burgers.

2) Hard Rock Cafe

This place is known for its juicy burgers. They ensure their customers get the burger of their choice and offer tons of varieties. The burgers are filled with tomatoes, lettuce, rich stuffed patties and tons of cheese. They have multiple outlets in the country and they are very popular in Delhi.

3) Depot48

This is another great place in Delhi for burgers. They have added their own fusion to the traditional burgers. They serve burgers with onion rings and crispy fries. The street style Mumbaiyya Vada pav burger and the Calcutta cutlet burger are a must-try. They have a great menu with quirky burger varieties that will leave you awestruck.