Burger King Takes A Dig At 'Everlasting Macs' With A 'moldy' Whopper; Food Chains Hit Back

Taking a dig at McDonalds' everlasting Big Macs, Burger King last week took to Twitter to promise that a 'whopper free from artificial preservatives'. Stating that its all-natural whopper will be rolled out by end of 2020, the fast-food giant shared a video of what happens to its whopper in 34 days. Terming it the beauty of real food, the video shows a fresh burger decompose turning blue, with wilted lettuce and covered with white mold in the span of 34 days.

Burger King launches 'moldy whopper'

the beauty of real food is that it gets ugly. that’s why we are rolling out a whopper free from artificial preservatives. coming by the end of 2020 to all restaurants in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/yQL6kAYZrY — Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 19, 2020

Netizens are torn - aghast or bold?

Lol when u tweeted I received a notification of the McDonald's app — Pulse Ultraboi320??? #007fam (@Apot_1234) February 19, 2020

what an amazing way to showcase your new product! Really smart and fearless. Things do rot naturally ;) — ⚡️ Diogo Castro (@thediogocastro) February 19, 2020

Other food gaints hit back

While McDonald's is yet to respond to the jibe, other food brands like Nando's Singapore have hit back. Claiming that their 'peri-peri chicken burger' din't last more than 3-4 minutes – the food chain posted a photo of an empty plate. Similarly, Jimmy's Famous Seafood posted a photo of its own 'beautiful real food' - the Kingslayer.

Too little, too late. The Kingslayer has arrived. pic.twitter.com/rLCCPxO5pN — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) February 19, 2020

20-year old McDonald's burger

Previously, in January, a man named David Whipple claimed hat he has a McDonald's hamburger that he bought 20 years ago. The hamburger in the picture looks exactly like it was in 1999 when David bought it from a Logan (Utah) outlet. According to David, only the smell of the hamburger has changed in 20 years as it smells more like cardboard now. David kept the burger for so many years as he planned to use it for an experiment about enzymes.

