Burger King Takes A Dig At 'Everlasting Macs' With A 'moldy' Whopper; Food Chains Hit Back

Food

Taking a dig at McDonalds' everlasting Big Macs, Burger King last week took to Twitter to promise that a 'whopper free from artificial preservatives' by 2020

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Burger King

Taking a dig at McDonalds' everlasting Big Macs, Burger King last week took to Twitter to promise that a 'whopper free from artificial preservatives'. Stating that its all-natural whopper will be rolled out by end of 2020, the fast-food giant shared a video of what happens to its whopper in 34 days. Terming it the beauty of real food, the video shows a fresh burger decompose turning blue, with wilted lettuce and covered with white mold in the span of 34 days.

Burger King launches 'moldy whopper'

This 20-year-old McDonald's hamburger still looks exactly same

Netizens are torn - aghast or bold?

Burger King launches 'Unhappy Meals' and 4 other 'Mood Boxes' because no one is happy all the time. Here's what's in them

Other food gaints hit back

While McDonald's is yet to respond to the jibe, other food brands like Nando's Singapore have hit back. Claiming that their 'peri-peri chicken burger' din't last more than 3-4 minutes – the food chain posted a photo of an empty plate.  Similarly, Jimmy's Famous Seafood posted a photo of its own 'beautiful real food' - the Kingslayer.

Burger King's offer of 'part-time positions' for Prince Harry takes internet by storm

20-year old McDonald's burger

Previously, in January, a man named David Whipple claimed hat he has a McDonald's hamburger that he bought 20 years ago. The hamburger in the picture looks exactly like it was in 1999 when David bought it from a Logan (Utah) outlet. According to David, only the smell of the hamburger has changed in 20 years as it smells more like cardboard now. David kept the burger for so many years as he planned to use it for an experiment about enzymes. 

Scented candles that allegedly smell like McDonald's burger leaves internet divided

Published:
COMMENT
