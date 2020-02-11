Calzone Recipe: Easy Steps To Make This Delicious Folded Pizza

Calzone is a very easy home-made recipe. It is originally from Italy. A calzone is a folded pizza with similar toppings. It is the perfect dish to serve at any intimate gatherings that you would want to organise. Let us take a look at the recipe you need to follow to serve this deliciousness to guests.

Also Read: Pizza Cone Recipe: Stuff Your Cones With Pizza In These 10 Easy Steps

Ingredients

1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast

1 cup of warm water

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt to taste

2 ½ cups of all-purpose flour

½ cup of ricotta cheese

1 ½ cups of shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup of diced pepperoni

½ cup of sliced fresh mushrooms

1 tablespoon of dried basil leaves

1 egg

Also Read: Lobster Curry Recipe To Add An Authentic Thai Touch To Your Dinner

How to make Calzone

To Make the Dough

Take a small bowl and add the yeast in water.

Let it sit, until the yeast dissolve.

Add the oil, sugar, and salt to taste.

Stir the mixture well.

Add 1 cup of all-purpose flour to it and gradually keep stirring.

Knead the dough. If the dough is very flowy add some flour into it and again knead it.

Let the dough turn elastic. Keep the dough in a bowl and add 1 teaspoon olive oil on it ( to stop it from sticking to the vessel)

Let the dough rest for some time until it doubles and softens more.

Also Read: This Pizza Bread Roll Recipe Is Perfect Alternative For Leftover Bread

To Make Filling

Take another bowl and add the ricotta cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms and basil leaves.

Mix well, cover bowl and refrigerate to chill.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

By this time the dough should be ready to use.

Make a large roll and make flat circles as per the size of the calzone you prefer.

While making the circles, if the dough is sticking to the base add some dry flour.

Now fill the circle with the filling and fold the circle. It should look similar to a semi-circle.

To secure the edges, press it hard with a fork or just turn the edges inside to create a design.

Brush the top of each calzone with beaten egg and place on a lightly greased cookie sheet.

Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

After 30 minutes, your calzones are ready to be served.

Also Read: Rum-based Hot Chocolate Recipes To Indulge In On Chilly Mornings