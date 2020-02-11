Calzone Recipe: Easy Steps To Make This Delicious Folded Pizza

Calzone is a very easy home-made recipe. It is originally from Italy. A calzone is a folded pizza with similar toppings. It is the perfect dish to serve at any intimate gatherings that you would want to organise. Let us take a look at the recipe you need to follow to serve this deliciousness to guests.
Ingredients
- 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast
- 1 cup of warm water
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- Salt to taste
- 2 ½ cups of all-purpose flour
- ½ cup of ricotta cheese
- 1 ½ cups of shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup of diced pepperoni
- ½ cup of sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon of dried basil leaves
- 1 egg
How to make Calzone
To Make the Dough
- Take a small bowl and add the yeast in water.
- Let it sit, until the yeast dissolve.
- Add the oil, sugar, and salt to taste.
- Stir the mixture well.
- Add 1 cup of all-purpose flour to it and gradually keep stirring.
- Knead the dough. If the dough is very flowy add some flour into it and again knead it.
- Let the dough turn elastic. Keep the dough in a bowl and add 1 teaspoon olive oil on it ( to stop it from sticking to the vessel)
- Let the dough rest for some time until it doubles and softens more.
To Make Filling
- Take another bowl and add the ricotta cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms and basil leaves.
- Mix well, cover bowl and refrigerate to chill.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- By this time the dough should be ready to use.
- Make a large roll and make flat circles as per the size of the calzone you prefer.
- While making the circles, if the dough is sticking to the base add some dry flour.
- Now fill the circle with the filling and fold the circle. It should look similar to a semi-circle.
- To secure the edges, press it hard with a fork or just turn the edges inside to create a design.
- Brush the top of each calzone with beaten egg and place on a lightly greased cookie sheet.
- Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
After 30 minutes, your calzones are ready to be served.
