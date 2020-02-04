This Pizza Bread Roll Recipe Is Perfect Alternative For Leftover Bread

Pizza has become one of the favourite fast food items among the youth and children. Pizza has become a go-to dish that is often ordered. But have you ever tried a different version of it? Here is a step by step guide that can serve you the taste and essence of pizza with a twist of bread. You can use the leftover bread in this recipe. The pizza bread roll recipe is easy to cook and delicious.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Serving: 4

READ | Thai Red Curry Paste: A Recipe To Make This Dish At Home For All Spice Lovers Out There

Pizza Bread Roll Recipe

Ingredients

Bread Slices - 8 slices

Butter - 1 packet

Pizza Sauce

Capsicum - 1 small cup finely chopped

Onion - 1 small cup finely chopped

Corn - 1 small cup

Mozzarella Cheese - 1 packet

Butter/Oil - to fry

READ | Fairy Bread Recipe To Serve Your Guests With A Surprising Twist In A Birthday Party

Method to make pizza bread roll

To start making pizza bread roll, take the bread slices and cut its edges. Gently press a rolling pin on each slice of bread. Now melt the butter and spread it properly on the bread. Later, spread the pizza sauce on the pieces of bread. Now, add a little amount of chopped vegetables on the bread pieces. Add a sufficient amount of the vegetable. Once you have set the vegetables on the bread, start rolling it. Remove the extra vegetables coming out of the roll from the edges. Don't forget to grat some mozzarella cheese before rolling the bread slices.

READ | Special Jain Risotto Recipe: How To Cook A Jain Variation Of The Italian Risotto At Home

Now take a pan and spread butter or oil according to your preference to make pizza bread roll. Start transferring the rolls in the pan. Fry it with butter/oil for a while. Keep changing the side of the pizza bread roll, so it can fry from all the sides. Once the pizza bread roll turns brown, place it on another plate. Now repeat the process with other slices. Now you can serve the pizza bread rolls with tomato ketchup.

READ | Spring Roll Recipe With A Twist Of Papad | Make This Quick And Simple Dish At Home



(Cover Image Courtesy: Shutterstock/ By Evgeny Karandaev )