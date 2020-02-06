Union Budget
Pizza Cone Recipe: Stuff Your Cones With Pizza In These 10 Easy Steps

Food

Pizza Cone recipe: Pizza cone is a fusion dish that has been taken well by the public. Here is a step by step method to prepare yummy pizza cones at home.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pizza cone recipe

This fusion dish is a perfect twist to the classic savoury dish, Pizza. Nowadays, using creativity to prepare quirky recipes have become a trend. Therefore, pizza in a cone loaded with gooey cheese and toppings were an instant favourite. We have mentioned the recipe to prepare pizza cones at home.

Pizza Cone recipe

  • Preparation time: 30 minutes
  • Cook time: 15 minutes
  • Servings: 4
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Also read: Singaporean Chicken Fried Rice: Try This Spicy Recipe To Titillate Your Tastebuds

Ingredients for an effortless and quick Pizza cone recipe

  • Readymade pizza dough, 200 gms
  • Pizza sauce, as per your taste
  • Medium size red capsicum, diced
  • Medium size yellow capsicum, diced
  • Half a cup of boiled chicken, diced
  • Salt, as per your taste
  • Red chilly flakes
  • 100 gms of mozzarella cheese, chopped into cubes
  • Dried herbs to sprinkle, to accentuate the flavour

Also read: Custard Pudding Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious Dessert In Easy Steps

A Step by step method for pizza cone recipe

  1. Preheat oven at 180 degrees Celsius
  2. Now you can roll out the pizza dough. Slice it into 2 inch long strips.
  3. Take a strip and start with rolling around the cone mould. Similarly, do with every step
  4. After this, place the cones on a baking tray. Put the tray in the oven, which you had kept to preheat earlier.
  5. Bake the pizza cones for about fifteen minutes
  6. Remove the tray and set the cones aside to cool down and take them out from their moulds
  7. After cooling them down, fill the cones with pizza sauce, according to your taste.
  8. Now, top the sauce with chopped capsicums and cubes chicken. Sprinkle salt, herbs and chilly flakes as per your taste. Put diced mozzarella cheese cubes over the toppings.
  9. After filling your cone with the mentioned toppings, carefully place them on the baking tray and let them bake for about ten minutes. You can also wait to check if the cheese has melted before removing them from the oven.
  10. Remove sizzling hot pizza cones when the cheese is perfectly gooey and serve hot.

Also read: Burnt Garlic Fried Rice: Use This Recipe To Add This Crispy Dish To Your Dinner Menu

Also read: Mexican Chicken Fried Rice: Here's The Recipe To Make This Spicy Dish At Home

