Pizza Cone Recipe: Stuff Your Cones With Pizza In These 10 Easy Steps

This fusion dish is a perfect twist to the classic savoury dish, Pizza. Nowadays, using creativity to prepare quirky recipes have become a trend. Therefore, pizza in a cone loaded with gooey cheese and toppings were an instant favourite. We have mentioned the recipe to prepare pizza cones at home.

Pizza Cone recipe

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients for an effortless and quick Pizza cone recipe

Readymade pizza dough, 200 gms

Pizza sauce, as per your taste

Medium size red capsicum, diced

Medium size yellow capsicum, diced

Half a cup of boiled chicken, diced

Salt, as per your taste

Red chilly flakes

100 gms of mozzarella cheese, chopped into cubes

Dried herbs to sprinkle, to accentuate the flavour

A Step by step method for pizza cone recipe

Preheat oven at 180 degrees Celsius Now you can roll out the pizza dough. Slice it into 2 inch long strips. Take a strip and start with rolling around the cone mould. Similarly, do with every step After this, place the cones on a baking tray. Put the tray in the oven, which you had kept to preheat earlier. Bake the pizza cones for about fifteen minutes Remove the tray and set the cones aside to cool down and take them out from their moulds After cooling them down, fill the cones with pizza sauce, according to your taste. Now, top the sauce with chopped capsicums and cubes chicken. Sprinkle salt, herbs and chilly flakes as per your taste. Put diced mozzarella cheese cubes over the toppings. After filling your cone with the mentioned toppings, carefully place them on the baking tray and let them bake for about ten minutes. You can also wait to check if the cheese has melted before removing them from the oven. Remove sizzling hot pizza cones when the cheese is perfectly gooey and serve hot.

