Lobster Curry Recipe To Add An Authentic Thai Touch To Your Dinner

The Thai cuisine is famous around the world for its unusual flavours, which works effortlessly to lure food lovers into its aromatic spell. Their curries are very rich and creamy, which have strong flavours and aromatic spices which bounds you to indulge in them again and again. The Coconut Lobster Curry is made using a variety of flavours and is often infused with some local spices.

To make the dish to perfection, lobster is cooked in coconut milk with onions, lime leaves, green chillies and curry leaves. Prepare this for occasions like pot luck, kitty parties, brunch, lunch, date, and you are good to go! Try this easy recipe given below.

Ingredients:

4 lobsters

1 cup fish stock

1 -2 tablespoon vegetable oil (or more or less based on personal preference (see steps 2 & 3)

12 pickling onions, peeled

2 teaspoons crushed garlic

1 -2 fresh chilli pepper, finely sliced and seeded

4 -5 curry leaves

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1⁄2 teaspoon turmeric

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 stick cinnamon

4 large ripe tomatoes, blanched, skinned, and chopped

lemon juice

salt, to taste

fresh ground black pepper, to taste

1⁄4 cup plain yoghurt (optional)

Steps to prepare Lobster curry

Bring the fish stock to the boil in a large saucepan, add lobster bodies and tail fans and boil for 6 minutes (no longer or you will overcook the legs). Remove from the pot. Pull off legs and claws, cover and set aside with the tail fans (they will later decorate the completed dish). Strain and retain the stock for the sauce.

Heat a little oil in a large saucepan and lightly cover the lobster tailpieces for about 1 minute. Set aside.

Lightly brown the onions and garlic in the same pot (add extra oil if necessary), then add the chilli, curry leaves, cumin, coriander, turmeric, cardamom, and cinnamon. Sizzle the spices for about 30 seconds, then add the chopped tomato, lemon juice, stock and a little salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Just before serving, return the lobster to the sauce and simmer for 2-3 minutes until cooked. Add the yoghurt and heat through. Tip into a warm bowl, or serve directly from the pan. Garnish with the reserved tail fans and legs.

Serve promptly.

(Promo Image: Clicked by Bao Menglong, Unsplash)