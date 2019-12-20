Cashew Nut Curry Recipe: How To Make A Malvani Curry With Cashew Nuts

Malvan region refers to the western coast of Maharashtra consisting of some talukas of the Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra. The cuisine from this region is known as the Malvani cuisine which derives its influence from the Goan and the Konkani cuisine. Malvani food has many popular dishes to its fame which includes an innovative curry made with cashew nut as well. The dish is made with dal (pulses) as the base and will surely provide you with a taste you might have never experienced before. The authentic cashew curry was made with fresh cashew fruit in the ancient era, although, in modern times, the cashew nuts are also used in this recipe.

Malvani Cashew Nut Curry (Olya Kaju Chi Amti) Ingredients

Ingredients include 1/4 cup cashew nuts, 1/2 cup arhar dal, 1/2 cup masoor dal, salt, turmeric powder, ghee, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida, 2 dry red chillies and 1 teaspoon Jaggery.

For the coconut masala - 1/4 cup fresh grated coconut, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 dry red chilli, and some cloves of garlic.

Malvani Cashew Nut Curry (Olya Kaju Chi Amti) Recipe

Start with preparing the dal in the pressure cooker with some water and 2 pinches of turmeric powder. Cook till you get 3-4 whistles in a medium flame.

Till then start prepping for the coconut masala, by dry roasting freshly grated coconut, cumin seeds, dry red chilli and garlic cloves in a skillet, until the coconut turns golden brown. Let the mix cool down a bit before you grind them into a coarse mixture.

Till then start prepping the cashew nuts, by boiling them for 15 minutes. Once boiled, drain the water and set it aside.

Take a wok, add some ghee, temper some cumin and mustard seeds, then add the dry red chilli, asafoetida, and the cashew nuts until they turn golden brown.

Into this add the ground coconut masala and give it a good mix. Then to the pan, add the boiled dal, give it a mix and bring it to a boil before turning off the heat. Serve hot.

