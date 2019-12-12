Probiotic Foods Have Various Effects Which May Differ From Person To Person: Study

Probiotic foods can have different effects on the immune system of male and female. According to a study, the changes may also apply to human infants. The research revealed that 28-day old piglets produced different levels of immune cells, antibodies, and other immune-associated molecules depending on their sex.

ALSO READ | Local Food: Benefits And Reasons Why You Should Opt For Buying And Eating Local Foods

Probiotic food effects on boys and girls?

The study said that dietary supplements help boost gut bacteria work differently in male and female. The scientist said that prebiotic inulin significantly increased the number of cells responsible for controlling the immune system. The changes were as the regulatory T-cells, which was seen in male guts but not in a female. As per the study by the University of Reading, some scientist said that the correct development of the immune system is essential in ensuring it responds appropriately to both harmful and harmless stimulation. However, the question still remains unanswered that why young girls tend to produce a more protective immune response to vaccination than boys. In fact, they also found that young girls also appear to have a more regulated immune environment in their intestinal tissues than that of boys. The effectiveness of Probiotic food supplements on the immune system does not have the same effect on boys and girls.

ALSO READ | Food For Weight Loss: Include These Foods In Your Diet To Lose Weight

ALSO READ | Benefits Of Antioxidant Foods That Help To Lead A Healthy Lifestyle

ALSO READ | How To Live Longer? Foods You Must Consume For Increased Longevity

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare professionals with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.