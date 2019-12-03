Khaman Dhokla Recipe | Three Easy Steps To Make This Gujarati Dish At Home

Gujarati dishes are a delight to the tastebuds, and every Gujarati cuisine lover will agree to this. When it comes to Gujarati food, a person can never forget about Khaman Dhokla. Here is a simple recipe of Khaman Dhokla which you can try at home easily.

Ingredients

For Khaman Dhokla

One cup gram flour (besan)

One teaspoon of sugar

One teaspoon of salt

One tablespoon of refined oil

One teaspoon of mustard seeds

half glass of water

One 3/4 teaspoon of lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon of baking soda

15 chopped curry leaves

One teaspoon of coconut powder

For Garnishing

Four sliced green chilli

One handful of coriander leaves

How to make Khaman Dhokla?

Step One

Bring a glass bowl and then add gram flour, enough salt, water, baking soda and lemon juice one-by-one. Mix these ingredients properly. Leave the batter to ferment for one to two hours. Until then, pour boiled water in a steamer and put some oil in the utensil.

Step Two

Put the dhokla batter in the utensil and cook it on low flame for around 15-20 minutes. After 15 minutes, check with a knife by inserting it inside the dhokla. If the knife is clean, remove the cooked dhokla batter from the stove. Allow it to cool and then cut them into pieces.

Step Three

For tempering the dhokla, heat another pan with oil on medium flame. Once the oil is hot enough, start adding mustard seeds, curry leaves and sliced green chilli. Add half cup of water in the pan and let it boil. After 60 seconds squeeze half a lemon, add sugar and green coriander leaves to the mixture. If a person likes it spicy, they can add some finely chopped green chillies to the top coating. Now, turn off the heat and empty the tempering on the dhokla.

