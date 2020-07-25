Ali Fazal Spotted Sipping Coconut Water With A Mask On; Fans Wonder How

Ali Fazal, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Mirzapur 2, was recently spotted having a refreshing drink of coconut water after a bike ride. However, what grabbed more attention was the way Ali Fazal sipped the coconut water.

Ali Fazal spotted sipping coconut water after a bike ride

Ali Fazal, who has a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently caught the attention of his fans. A popular Bollywood paparazzi shared a picture of Ali Fazal, where he can be seen sipping coconut water with a bike alongside him. The photographer has hinted, in the caption of the post, that the photo of Ali Fazal sipping the coconut water is from Thailand.

ALSO READ | When Amitabh Bachchan Became First Indian Actor To Have Waxwork At Madame Tussauds

Sporting white t-shirt with black undersleeves and black track pants, Ali Fazal looks stunning. In one of the pictures shared from the college by the photographer, Fazal can be seen sipping coconut water from a mask. The way Ali Fazal can be seen sipping the refreshing drink is creating quite a buzz. Check out the post shared by the photographer.

ALSO READ | What Navni Parihar Had To Say About Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Abusing Swara Bhasker On Sets

ALSO READ | When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta Revealed Her Near-fatal Accident

The picture initiated a lot of discussions among the fans, including the way he was drinking, and his looks. While a few fans commented on the mouth-watering taste of coconut from Thailand, others commented on the way Ali Fazal was sipping the drink. Check out the comments Ali Fazal's post has been receiving.

On the professional front, Ali Fazal will next be seen in the second season of Mirzapur. The first season of Mirzapur has a total of nine episodes. The series has been renewed for a second season. Ali Fazal plays the titular role of Govind 'Guddu' Pandit in the web series. Fazal recently shared a picture with the cast and announced they have restarted working on dubbing sessions.

ALSO READ | Vijay Maurya's 'QSQT' Short Films Released On HumaraMovies; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.