Omelette Recipe: Here Is The Super-quick Recipe For A Wholesome Breakfast

An egg is versatile enough to be consumed in various ways. For a fat-free and protein-rich meal, grab the whites and top them with chopped onions and peanuts. Else you can fluff it up by creating piping hot omelette sprinkled with masala and potatoes as a side-dish. Furthermore, for a super-quick breakfast, enjoy this eggilicious meal loaded with crunchy vegetables and cheese. Well, we have mentioned the recipe for the latter one, which is the BAAP of wholesome meal to keep you full for several hours. Check it here-

Ingredients

One teaspoon of canola oil or olive oil

Two tablespoons of diced red bell pepper

One tablespoon of finely chopped onion

One by the fourth cup of sliced mushrooms

One cup of fresh baby spinach leaves rinsed properly

Two beaten eggs

Salt as per taste

Pepper as per taste

One tablespoon of shredded cheddar cheese

A step-by-step method to prepare a vegetable stuffed omelette

Pick up an 8-inch skillet and place it on the stove on medium flame. Pour oil in it and let it heat. Add chopped vegetables including bell pepper, onions and sliced mushrooms in the oil. Keep stirring it and let it cook for about two minutes. Check if the onion is golden brown and tender. Add spinach and sauté until the spinach wilts. Now, remove vegetables from the pan and pour them in bowl or plate. Whisk egg, salt, pepper and eggs in a bowl. Reheat the skillet and pour the mixture into the pan. Slide the pan back and forth to spread eggs while they continue to thicken. Let the egg stand until it turns light brown from the bottom before flipping it over. Make sure that it does not overcook or burn. Place the sautéed vegetables over half of the omelette and sprinkle them with cheddar cheese. Use a spatula to fold the other half over to cover the vegetables. Slide the pan to gently remove the egg out of it Serve hot with ketchup to elevate flavours

