Best Restaurants In Kolkata For Celebrating A Grand Office Party

Kolkata is known for its richness in culture, heritage monuments and traditional activities. Apart from this, Kolkata has some very amazing places where an individual or a group of people can visit to have a grand party during this party season. Here is a list of some of the greatest places to have a magnificent office party in Kolkata-

MS Villa & Garden

MS Villa and Garden is known for its beauty and sumptuous interiors. The services provided at this place is marvellous. However, this spacious place can be designed and decorated according to the event and the office demands. Talking about its space, the Villa occupies a huge open area with a fantastic lawn. For people who feel suffocated in crowded areas can be rest assured that the place has a good air conditioning system. This place, located in AJC Bose Road, grants the booker to provided the list of the venue.

Vedic Village

Located in Shikharpur, Vedic Village is amongst the most favourite places to visit for a group party or an office party. This place in Kolkata is perfect for a theme party providing all types of designs and decorations to its customers. Apart from the designs and themes, Vedic Village provides facilities such as spa, sports, dining and has an inbuilt resort in it.

ITC Sonar

ITC Sonar is known for its creativity and decoration whether food or interiors. Although it is known for being one of the topmost wedding places in Kolkata, it is an excellent choice for a grand office party. Being a lavish place an office gathering can enjoy its wonderful service. The indoor area called Pala which has an eye-pleasing textural decoration with dim lights and beautifully scented candles. The Sundarban Lawns, which is the outdoor venue, has a surreal view of the landscape.

