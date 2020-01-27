Cheese Paratha Recipes With Different Mouth-watering Fillings To Try At Home

Cheese is one of the magic ingredients that go well with many delicacies. Be it Indian or any other cuisine, cheese can do wonders to the food. In Indian cuisine, paratha is one of the staple delicacies and it can be made out of several different fillings. One such filling is of cheese paired with different vegetables. Have a look to know different kinds of cheese paratha recipes.

Chilli cheese paratha

With the filling of cheese, chilli and onion, this delicacy is an absolute delight. In a bowl, add grated cheese, green chillies, onions, mint leaves, and spices to make a filling. Then fill this inside a rolled dough to make a stuffed ball, then roll it into a paratha. Cook it from both sides and serve it with green chutney.

Cheese Schezwan paratha

Make a normal aloo parantha filling and then roll a dough. Put some schezwan chutney and ketchup mixture over the rolled dough and add the filling. Grate some cheese over the mixture and seal the sides. Cook the paratha until crisp and serve it with homemade yogurt.

Corn-cheese paratha

Blend some corn and make a mixture by mixing cheese, corn, red chilli powder, chaat masala, and salt. Roll the dough and add the filling. Cook till golden brown on both sides. Add little oil or butter to this when it becomes golden brown on both sides. This is an easy recipe for kids' lunch boxes. For more flavours you can add chopped capsicum or grated carrots too.

Spinach cheese paratha

Mix cottage cheese, onion, green chillies, coriander, chaat masala, red chillies powder, salt in a bowl. Make a soft dough with spinach puree. Put the filling in a rolled dough and seal the sides. Cook until it is golden and crispy. Serve with green chutney and curd.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock