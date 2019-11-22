Cheesecake: Best Creamy And Buttery Cheesecakes To Try In London

Cheesecake is a popular dish across the globe and every city has its own version of Cheesecake. The festive season of binging on sweets and cakes is right around the corner. Even popular TV shows like F.R.I.E.N.D.S have only increased the craving for this creamy dessert. From blueberry cream topping to red velvet icing, cheesecakes have taken a special place in every sweet tooth’s taste bud. When it comes to cheesecake, the city of New York rules, but one may get surprised to find some great places in London that are sure to leave them craving for more. Listed below are some of the great cheesecake outlets one must try when in London:

Great Cheesecake Places in London

1) Honey & Co. – Fitzrovia

This is a great place to try some delicious lip-smacking cheesecake in London. The cafe is situated in London and is a perfect place for all the lovers out there. The place is run by a husband and wife and they are great at serving some colorful salads, pastries, mezze, and iced teas. The unbaked cheesecake on a kadaif base with honey and feta is a must-try dish at this petite paradise.

2) Rinkoff Bakery – Stepney

This is another great place when it comes to some savory cheesecake. The place is all about quirky innovative modern sweets and snacks alongside timeless favorites. It was established in 1911 and has been successful since then. Their signature cheesecake has people flocking here from far-off places. Their heimasha cheesecake is a favorite and its massive size is the perfect cherry on the cake.

3) The Cheese Bar – Camden

This place is not just great for desserts but people love to sit around the bar doing almost nothing. The place is known for British artisanal cheese which is used in inventive dishes. Among other dishes, their cheese fondue is an item that is most relished by the local people. Their cheesecake with blackberry coulis is a must-try dish.

