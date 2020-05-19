Chef Chinu & Her Grandmother's Easy Phirni Recipe Will Fulfil Your Sweet Cravings

Quick links:
The holy month of Ramadan is here and in this time of lockdown many have not yet been able to taste sweet phirni. In this time of lockdown, you would like to make phirni in your own house, and who is better to learn than Chef Chinu and her grandmother. Here is Chef Chinu's recipe for making phirni.
Chef Chinu took to her Instagram on May 19, 2020, and shared a video where she and her grandmother are seen making the sweet dish that is phirni. In the 4 minute-long video, she wrote a long heartfelt message for her grandmother. In the video, she wrote how her Aaji was born Shehalata Sharma in pre-partition Lahore and how her cuisine is influenced by it.
She said "Her Punjabi roots still crave hot tandoori roti made in the tandoor behind their kitchen from her childhood. Her father belonged to the Servants of India Society and was a freedom fighter. She was also very liberal and not only let Aaji do her Master's and BED but also let her marry my Maharashtrian grand-father (yes a LOVE marriage). Tatya as we used to call him was an even more liberal, intellectual, funny man. Aaji moved to a new town (Pune then Mumbai), learnt a new language and also learnt puran poli & varan. But she held onto some of her favourite dishes from her childhood like her famous rajma, chole and PHIRNI". She also shared the recipe for the dish. Take a look at the video here to know more.
