Sanjeev Kapoor's Eggless Choco-chip Muffin Recipe To Fulfill Your Cravings

The whole nation is under lockdown and this summer heat is already beating down. In this time of crisis and sweltering lockdown days, you can treat yourself by having foods that you like the most. But due to the ongoing lockdown, you will not able to leave your house to get your favourite dessert. There is a solution to this problem, which is to make it at home yourself. Here is how you can make your favourite eggless choco-chip muffin recipe at home with famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe.

Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for eggless choco-chip muffins

On May 13, 2020, Sanjeev Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a video where he was seen making eggless choco-chip muffins. In the video, he showed fans on how to make muffins. He captioned the video and wrote "What's Better than the aroma of a freshly baked batch of choco-chip muffins? Bake ‘em ASAP cuz they are easy to prep & eggless too! #EgglessRecipes". Take a look at the video here to know more.

Here is Sanjeev Kapoor's eggless choco-chip muffin recipe

Ingredients for Sanjeev Kapoor's Eggless Chocolate Chip Muffins Recipe

Chocolate chips 1/2 cup

Cocoa powder 60 grams

Refined flour (maida) 100 grams

Baking soda 1/2 teaspoon

Baking powder 1/2 teaspoon

Vanilla essence 1 teaspoon

Condensed milk 200 grams

Khoya/mawa 150 grams

Butter 120 grams

Milk 75 millilitres

How to make the Sanjeev Kapoor's eggless choco-chip muffin

Step 1: Preheat the oven at 180°C.

Step 2: Take the sieve together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda and add it to a bowl.

Step 3: After this take a different bowl and put the cream condensed milk and butter in it. After this add vanilla essence, khoya and cream.

Step 4: After this add flour mixture in milk and then add chocolate chips over it and mix well.

Step 5: After this add milk to mix and mix it well.

Step 6: Pour batter into muffin moulds and sprinkle chocolate chips on top of the mix.

Step 7: Place it in the preheated oven and bake it for 20-25 minutes.

Step 8: Demould the cake and serve.

