Sanjeev Kapoor's Eggless Choco-chip Muffin Recipe To Fulfill Your Cravings

Quick links:
The whole nation is under lockdown and this summer heat is already beating down. In this time of crisis and sweltering lockdown days, you can treat yourself by having foods that you like the most. But due to the ongoing lockdown, you will not able to leave your house to get your favourite dessert. There is a solution to this problem, which is to make it at home yourself. Here is how you can make your favourite eggless choco-chip muffin recipe at home with famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe.
Read Also | Making Mirchi Bajji At Home Is Easy With This Hebber's Kitchen's Recipe; Read Here
On May 13, 2020, Sanjeev Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a video where he was seen making eggless choco-chip muffins. In the video, he showed fans on how to make muffins. He captioned the video and wrote "What's Better than the aroma of a freshly baked batch of choco-chip muffins? Bake ‘em ASAP cuz they are easy to prep & eggless too! #EgglessRecipes". Take a look at the video here to know more.
Read Also | WATCH: Sanjeev Kapoor Satisfies Viewers' Hunger Pangs Amid Covid With Luscious Responses
Read Also | Diljit Dosanjh On Cloud Nine Since Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Praised His Cooking Videos
Read Also | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Praises Diljit Dosanjh's 'lockdown' Cooking Videos; Read His Message