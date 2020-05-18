Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares How To Make Peanut Butter At Home

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria is best known for her culinary skills. She also goes on to give some innovative ways to prepare meals for her viewers. Fans also love the simple cooking tips that she shared as they cover all the important and daily foods. Recently, Pankaj Bhadouria took to Instagram to share a recipe on how to make peanut butter at home.

In the video, she can be seen giving viewers a step-by-step procedure, along with how to make this yummy peanut butter at home. Pankaj also shared some of her cooking tips that viewers could use in their kitchens.

Along with the video, she also wrote, “How to make Peanut Butter at Home. What is nutty, delicious, healthy and everyone’s favourite? Peanut Butter! Here is the easiest way you can make Peanut butter at home. Trust me; you’ll never use store-bought Peanut Butter again! Try this out!” Here’s taking a look at how to make the yummy peanut butter-like Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria.

Ingredients:

1 cup peanuts

1 tablespoon peanut oil

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon honey

Method

In a frying pan add 1 cup of peanuts and let it roast well slightly brown. Once roasted transfer the peanuts into a mixer jar and blend well. The peanuts will soon begin to get into a powder form. Keeping mixing the peanuts in the mixer until it becomes a smooth paste.

Once the peanuts have turned into a smooth paste, add 1 tablespoon peanut oil, a pinch of salt to taste, 1 tablespoon honey and mix it again in the grinder. Once all the ingredients mix well transfer the mixture in an airtight container, and your peanut butter is ready. One can store the peanut butter in the airtight container for at least 2-3 weeks. Watch the video below.

Seeing this video, fans and netizens went on to praise Pankaj Bhadouria for showing them how to make peanut butter in the easiest way. They also thanked her for sharing several videos as it helps them in their daily cooking. Some of the viewers said, “Thank u for this recipe, ma’am, from this homemade peanut butter we can control the amount of salt and sweetener (if any) that goes in it,” “Nice,” and many more. Check out a few comments below.

