Desi Hacks: Great Items Which Can Work As Substitutes For Curd While Cooking

It takes several items to prepare a delicious rich curry. One such common item depending on the curry is curd. The curd adds a creamy texture to the curry. It also helps in making it thick and thus giving you a creamy consistency. For people who want to try something new, here are some curd substitutes in cooking that you can use the next time you make a curry.

Desi Hacks: Curd substitute in cooking

Heavy Cream

Adding heavy cream to your dish will give you the same thickness and creamier taste. Use it in an appropriate proportion to suit your taste. Keep adding the heavy cream in order to achieve the desired thickness of the gravy.

Sour Cream

Sour Cream can also be used instead of curd. The item will not just provide the same texture to the food but will also give the same sour taste to your dish. It will also help in thickening the gravy more.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes also serve as a great substitute for curd. Make sure you mash the potatoes well and leave no lumps. Then add it to your gravy or sauce. This will thicken the sauce and also avoid the addition of excess fat.

Vegan Milk

You can also use ½ cup of soy or coconut milk. Mix this with a teaspoon of cornstarch in a small pot. Bring this mixture to a low boil and keep stirring until it gets thick. This will help you achieve a similar consistency as curd.

Nuts

Using nuts is also a great way to substitute curd. You will need to boil cashews in water for 20 minutes and thus create a cashew nut paste. Drain the boiled nuts in a strainer and rinse it with cold water. Then, you will need to add 1/3 cup of water and keep blending the mixture until it gets smooth. You may choose to add more water for desired consistency.

These curd substitute in cooking can help you achieve near-perfect results with your dishes. They may also provide great consistency for your dish giving it a tastier feel. You can also use these curd substitute in Biryani or other dishes as it will provide almost the same result.