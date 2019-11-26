Methi Malai Matar: Easy Recipe To Cook This Perfect And Scrumptious Dish At Home

Methi Matar Malai is a North Indian dish that is made in both white gravy and green gravy. As we know, fenugreek leaves and green peas are mostly available in winter season, one should prepare this dish to enjoy the perfect flavour during winters. However, if you want to prepare this dish in the off-season, you can opt for frozen green peas that are available throughout the year.
This North Indian dish can be prepared in less than 30 minutes and tastes best with butter kulcha or layered lachha paratha. To prepare this green gravy-based Methi Malai Matar, here is the step by step recipe for you to follow.
2 cups finely chopped fenugreek leaves
1 tsp cumin seeds (Jeera)
1 onion finely chopped
2 large tomatoes
1 cup full of green peas
½ cup of milk cream
1 tbsp of Garam masala
Oil
Salt as per taste
4 green chillies
2 tbsp Cashew nuts (Kaju)
2 tsp poppy seeds (khus-khus)
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
Your delicious methi matar malai is ready to serve with hot chapattis or rice!
