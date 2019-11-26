Methi Malai Matar: Easy Recipe To Cook This Perfect And Scrumptious Dish At Home

Methi Matar Malai is a North Indian dish that is made in both white gravy and green gravy. As we know, fenugreek leaves and green peas are mostly available in winter season, one should prepare this dish to enjoy the perfect flavour during winters. However, if you want to prepare this dish in the off-season, you can opt for frozen green peas that are available throughout the year.

This North Indian dish can be prepared in less than 30 minutes and tastes best with butter kulcha or layered lachha paratha. To prepare this green gravy-based Methi Malai Matar, here is the step by step recipe for you to follow.

Recipe of Methi Malai Matar

Ingredients:

2 cups finely chopped fenugreek leaves

1 tsp cumin seeds (Jeera)

1 onion finely chopped

2 large tomatoes

1 cup full of green peas

½ cup of milk cream

1 tbsp of Garam masala

Oil

Salt as per taste

4 green chillies

2 tbsp Cashew nuts (Kaju)

2 tsp poppy seeds (khus-khus)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Step by step guide

In a mixer, grind the green chillies, cashew nuts, poppy seeds, and ginger garlic paste by adding some water

Wash the methi leaves properly and finely chop them. Add a little salt. Keep them aside

Preheat a pan and put some oil in it and heat the oil

Now put the cumin seeds and onions in a pan and sauté the onions till they turn brown

Prepare tomato puree and add to the onions. Cook for 5 mins

Add poppy seeds and cashew nuts paste and let it cook well

Add garam masala and salt for taste.

Add fenugreek leaves and green peas

Mix all the things well

Lastly, add cream and let it cook for 10 minutes

Your delicious methi matar malai is ready to serve with hot chapattis or rice!

