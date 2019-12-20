Chicken Chilly: Check Out The Recipe For This Mouth-watering Dish

Chicken Chilly is a savoury appetizer for all non-veg lovers. And for those who love to mix chicken with a bit of spice, Chicken Chilly is their best option. There are several things you need to keep in mind while making Chicken chilly. Firstly, restaurants use Ajinomoto or MSG to enhance flavour. You need to avoid it for health reasons. They also use food colour to make it look alluring. Also, there is one great tip that you can follow while preparing. Broccoli, Oyster Sauce, Honey, and Teriyaki Sauce will enhance the taste. Adding spices in egg and flour will also give it a distinctive flavour. Let’s look at how to make this delicious appetizer at your home. Here are all the ingredients you need:

Ingredients (4 servings)

2 chicken breasts

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 egg, beaten

¾ cup flour (100 g)

1 green pepper, sliced

1 red pepper, sliced

Chilli Sauce

3 cloves garlic cloves, crushed

1 red chilli, chopped

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons tomato puree

½ cup water (100 mL)

Nutritional Info

Calories 229

Fat 3g

Carbs 21g

Sugar 0g

Protein 26g

Preparation

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Then cut the chicken into thin strips. Then coat it in the egg wash and flour. Shallow fry for a few minutes on each side, until it turns golden brown. Add the spices and fry for another couple of minutes. Remove the chicken and spices and set aside. Add garlic, red chill, soy sauce, tomato purée, and water in the same pan. Stir and simmer the whole mixture and wait till it is thick and syrupy. Add back in the chicken and peppers and stir well in the sauce. You are now good to go. Enjoy your tasty chicken chilly with rice if you want. Also, you can add some broccoli in the mix while making it.

