Easy Frankie Recipe That You Can Try At Home For Dinner

The wraps made from whole wheat flour with fillings of various vegetables are quite popular among kids and youths. The filling of a Frankie could be twisted with different sauces and vegetables used. To make its taste better one can add paneer or cheese to it too. The roll is easily available at roadside stalls or in restaurants. Here are is a quick recipe of Frankies that one can try at home for there spicy craving:

Ingredients for roll or wrap of Frankie

Atta - 1 Cup (heaped/whole wheat flour)

1 Teaspoon oil

1/3 Water (lukewarm)

Salt - according to the taste

Ingredients for filling of Frankie

Olive oil - 1.5 tablespoon

Garlic - 1 -2 cloves (finely chopped)

Cabbage - 2 to 3 cup (shredded)

Carrot - 1 cup

Bell peppers - 1 cup

Chilli - 1 slit or according to the preference

Pepper - 1/4 coarsely crushed

Salt - according to the taste

Vinegar - 0.5 teaspoon

Soya Sauce - 1 teaspoon (naturally brewed)

Sauce

Garlic / Schezwan / Tomato (you can use your favourite sauce or chutney for the base of Frankie)

Making roti

Add flour, oil, and salt in a bowl and make a soft dough using water as needed. Knead the dough well until soft. Keep this aside for a while. Later divide the dough into 4 to 5 equal parts. Make your regular roti on a tawa. Toast it properly and keep fliping the side as required in intervals. Repeat with the rest of the parts and keep them aside to cool down.

Preparing the filling

Heat oil in a pan. Saute garlic and chill for a while. Once it turns aromatic, add the veggies and saute them on a high flame until they are cooked. Sprinkle vinegar and sauce, pepper and salt, while cooking the veggies. Cook it until the sauce evaporates.

Making Frankie

Smear olive oil thinly on the roti. Once the oil is smeared properly all over the roti, spread your favourite sauce over the roti including the edges. Place the fried vegetables on one edge and fold both the edges to seal. Halve the Frankie in butter paper and serve.

