Chicken Tagine With Couscous Recipe: Here's How To Make This Lebanese Dish At Home

Chicken Tagine with Couscous Recipe is a popular Lebanese dish. This healthy couscous recipe with the inclusion of pomegranate and mint. Chicken Tagine with Couscous recipe is a very easy chicken recipe cooked with some preserved lemons, saffron, and olives. So, to dig out the healthiness of this Lebanese dish, Chicken Tagine with Couscous Recipe here is an easy guide for you:

Also read | Mongolian Chicken Recipe: Try This Mouth-watering & Spicy Chinese Recipe At Home

Other details for Chicken Tagine with Couscous Recipe

Cuisine: Lebanese

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Total Cooking time: 60 minutes (1 hour)

Meal: Lunch or Dinner

Serving: 4 people

Also read | Five-minute Recipes You Can Prepare In A Jiffy: Chicken Quesadilla, Cheesecake, And More

Chicken Tagine with Couscous Recipe, try this mouth-watering Lebanese dish at home

Ingredients for Chicken Tagine with Couscous Recipe

For Chicken Tagine:

6-7 Saffron threads

½ litre chicken stock

4 tbsp Olive oil

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger, chopped

2 tsp Garlic flakes

½ tsp Cumin powder

1 preserved lemon

1 tbsp Parsley, chopped

1 free chicken (joined)

For Couscous:

500 grams of Couscous

Salt as per taste

Black pepper

½ tsp Chilli powder

1 small Pomegranate bowl

2 tbsp mint, chopped or (hand-torn)

Also read | Here's A Delicious Butter Chicken Recipe That You Must Check Out

Instructions for Chicken Tagine with Couscous Recipe

Take a bowl and add some saffron threads to the chicken stock as much required.

Place a pan on the gas, and heat olive oil; once the oil is hot, put the chopped onions, ginger, garlic flakes, and cumin powder to the oil.

Cook all the ingredients until golden brown and sauté well.

After that, add the chicken pieces to the cooked onions and other ingredients in the pan.

Add the saffron-infused chicken stalk, pepper, and conserved lemon. Make sure you cook the chicken stock on a low simmer.

Now, you will have to place the chicken into the tagine and bake it for 30-40 minutes at 150 C. Garnish well with chopped basil.

Take the couscous in a deep bowl, add water, salt, chilli. Cover the bowl with cling and keep it aside for 5-6 minutes.

Add pomegranate, mint and toss them together in the Chicken Tagine with Couscous Recipe.

Serve the chicken tagine with couscous recipe along with rice.

Also read | Chicken Garlic Frankie Recipe That Is Perfect To Suit Your Food Cravings