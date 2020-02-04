Chicken Rolls In Mumbai That Every Foodie In The City Must Try Out

Rolls have always been a go-to snack for many people. Be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian, rolls can be customised according to every foodie's taste buds. Mumbai is a hub for all the travellers and food lovers. Here are the best places that serve chicken rolls in Mumbai.

Guide to the most delicious chicken rolls n Mumbai

Bademiyan, Colaba

Location: Behind Hotel Taj Mahal, Tulloch Road, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai

This is one of the busiest restaurants that is located on the backside of Taj Hotel. They are known to serve the best chicken rolls in Mumbai. They also customise it according to everyone's choice of taste. This is definitely a must-visit place to try chicken rolls in Mumbai.

Rolls Mania, Multiple Outlets

Location: Shaktiraj CHS, Shop 5, Near Gold's Gym, Dr Ambedkar Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Many foodies stop by this eatery to try the special Chicken Bhuna Roll. The brand specialises in all kinds of rolls and cravings. They offer simple aloo fry roll to chicken mayo roll and double omelette roll.

Bhima Calcutta Roll, Andheri West

Location: Near Lok Nagar Bus Stop, JP Road, Andheri West Mumbai

The chicken rolls that this place offers are delicious. Many visitors stop by this outlet to grab a quick bite of chicken rolls. The special Calcutta Egg Chicken Roll is famous at this place. The chicken rolls are spicy and mixed with various spices.

Ayub's, Fort

Location: 43, Dr. VB Gandhi Marg, Fort, Mumbai

The chicken rolls offered at this place are stuffed with small quantities of green chutneys. The flour is fresh and for those who are fond of adding spice to their food, this outlet is ideal for them. They are known to serve delicious spicy food.

Hangout Kathi Rolls, Versova

Location: Versova Sea Green Building, Shop 6, Andheri West, Mumba

Sitting by the beach and enjoying the hot, spicy chicken rolls is a truly great experience. Located in the street of eateries in Versova, the place offers a variety of chicken rolls like Soya Chaap Rolls and Chicken Seekh Rolls. The outlet may be tiny but it attracts many foodies.

