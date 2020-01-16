Mutton Dishes In Mumbai: Top 3 Places In The City You Must Check Out

Mumbai is known to be one of the busiest city in India. While you see people hustling to work every day, Mumbaikars are seen to rely on street food and restaurants that they can grab and hog on easily. Mumbai offers much more than a vada pav and idli vada. It is not only vegetarian food but non-vegetarian food like mutton and chicken are also widely popular in the city. There are various amazing restaurants that serve non-veg dishes in Mumbai. Read on to know more about the best places where you can find mutton dishes in Mumbai:

Mutton dishes in Mumbai for meat lovers

Try the juicy ribs at IMBISS

This place boasts of not just a plethora of dishes, but it is also pocket-friendly. IMBISS is a rarely empty outlet located in Bandra, Santa Cruz and Colaba. Don't forget to taste the hearty burgers, the mouth-watering ribs and traditional sausages that the place offers. You are guaranteed to leave satisfied.

Try mutton seekh and boti kebab at Bademiya

Bademiya, Behind Hotel Taj Mahal, Tullock Road, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai

This outlet is a pleasing sight for all the hungry eyes. Your mouth will start watering at the sight of skewers threaded with juicy mutton grilling in the open air on a quaint street of Colaba. Many people eagerly wait in queue for their orders. Offering one of the best mutton dishes in Mumbai, you should definitely try the kebabs the place offers. You should head to this place right away if you are in hunt of mutton seekh or boti kebab.

Try the juicy steaks at Café Churchill

East-West Court Building Colaba Causeway, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai

Popular for its massive, rich, hearty and juicy steaks and meaty pasta with a unique touch of home-made taste, there is no better place than this old landmark located in Mumbai. If you are looking for mutton dishes in Mumbai, then you should definitely try the mutton goulash or one of their popular juicy steaks. Check out.

