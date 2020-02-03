Chicken Spinach Soup Recipe To Make At Home In Easy Simple Steps

Winter marks to be the best season to devour hot and scrumptious soup. One of the famous soup recipes is the Chicken spinach soup recipe, which is very healthy and filling too. With the right flavours and cream, this soup is best relished in winter. Check out the recipe.

Chicken spinach soup recipe ingredients

For the chicken spinach soup recipe, you will need some boneless chicken, nicely cut into small pieces. The main ingredient in the chicken spinach soup recipe is spinach leaves, which will then be turned to puree. You will also need some chicken stock. (You can use the stock from the chicken you are using in the soup) Then you will require butter, ginger and garlic, finely chopped onions, refined flour, salt and pepper powder for taste.

Step 1

Begin with the chicken spinach soup recipe by heating some butter in a non-stick pan. Now add the ginger and garlic paste to it. Once sauteed, add the finely chopped onions to it. Male sure the onions are golden brown and not very fried.

Step 2

After your onion paste is cooked, add some refined flour and saute for two minutes. Once your flour is cooked, go on to add the chicken stock and chicken breast pieces to it. Let everything come to boil. Now make the spinach puree. (Boil the spinach in water and then blend the leaves into a paste)

Step 3

Once the soup comes to a boil, add salt, black pepper powder and garam masala powder and mix everything well. Now add the spinach puree to the soup and cook well for ten minutes. Pour the soup in a bowl and serve with bread croutons. Sprinkle some lime and fresh cream on your soup and it is ready to relish.

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)