Here's A Mouth-watering Fish Biryani Recipe To Try Out At Home

Biryanis come in many forms and are prepared in several different ways. There are various types of biryani, veg or non-veg, that are savoured by all. Hyderabadi biryani and chicken biryani are amongst the most loved biryanis in India. However, if you are a true biryani lover, make sure you also try out the Fish biryani that is mostly eaten in Kerala. The dish will leave a foodie in awe as it has a quirky mixture of fish, fried onions and more. Here is how you can prepare Fish biryani at home easily.

Ingredients for preparing Fish Biryani

For the rice

2 cups Long grain basmati rice

2-3 Clove

5-6 Black peppercorns

2 Black cardamom

1 inch Cinnamon

1 tbsp Lemon juice

1 tbsp Ghee

2 tsp Salt

4-5 drops Kewra essence

For the fish

500 g Fish I used seer fish.

2 tbsp Hung curd

1 tsp Red chilli powder

1/2 tsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp Garam masala powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp Lemon juice

3 tbsp Oil

1 cup Onion chopped

2 tsp Ginger garlic paste

2 Green chilli slit into half

1 cup Tomato chopped

Also Read | Chicken biryani becomes most favourite Indian dish with 95 orders per min

For layering

1/4 cup Onion thinly sliced and fried in hot oil till crisp and golden brown

8-10 Cashew nuts fried till golden brown

1 pinch Saffron soaked in a tbsp water

3 tbsp fresh mint chopped

3 tbsp Fresh coriander chopped

2 tbsp Ghee

Also Read | Bamboo Biryani: Easy recipe to try this delicious dish at home

Instructions for preparing Fish Biryani

For the rice

Start preparing rice by washing and soaking it with water for 30 minutes then drain the water. Now, add all the remaining ingredients in rice along with 4 cups of water and cook.

For the fish

Start with cleaning and wash the fish nicely. Now, mix hung curd, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt and lemon juice in a bowl. Then, coat fish pieces with this marinade and keep aside for 20 minutes. Add oil in a pan and start heating.

Add chopped onion and fry till they are slightly browned. Then mix green chilli and ginger garlic paste in the pan. Allow it to fry till the onions are nicely browned.

Now, add tomato and half a cup of water and cook for two to three minutes. Add the fish pieces along with the marinade. Cook for 5-6 minutes till fish is done and the masala is slightly dry.

Also Read | Lamb biryani recipe: Check out the ingredients and steps required to prepare this delicacy

For layering

Now, layer the fish with cooked rice. Sprinkle browned onion, fried cashew nuts, coriander, mint and saffron soaked in milk properly. Pour some ghee on top for adding more taste. Cover the pot tightly with a lid.

Allow the biryani to cook on very low heat for 25-30 minutes. Once it is done let it rest for ten minutes and then give a gentle mix. Garnish the fish biryani with fried onions and fried cashew nuts.

Also Read | 5 step Paneer Biryani recipe for all vegetarian Biryani lovers