Here's A Delicious Butter Chicken Recipe That You Must Check Out

Chicken is one of the most popular meats that is also known to be a rich source of protein. Chicken meat is widely used to prepare various dishes. One such dish is Butter Chicken, which has become an inseparable part of the Indian cuisine. One can easily hunt down the dish across the world. Known to have originated from Delhi, this is one of the most popular dishes eaten in restaurants. Learn how to make the recipe.

ALSO READ | Lapsi Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious Sweet Dish

Learn how to make Butter Chicken

Ingredients to make Butter Chicken (2 servings)

250 grams chicken

1/2 tablespoon refined oil

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/3 cup and 2 teaspoon tomato puree

1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

1/2 cinnamon

1 and 1/4 green chilli

1 clove

1/2 cup and 2 tablespoon butter

1 red chilli

1/4 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon methi powder

1/2 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 medium onion

dried fenugreek leaves

For Marination

1/2 teaspoon onion paste

1/4 teaspoon garlic paste

2 tablespoon yoghurt

3/4 green cardamom

1/4 teaspoon ginger paste

1/4 teaspoon mace powder

1/2 black cardamom

1/4 teaspoon sugar

For Garnishing

3/4 tablespoon fresh cream

1/4 handful coriander leaves

ALSO READ | Sweet Corn Paratha Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious North Indian Dish

Steps to make Butter Chicken

Step 1

Prepare the marinade for the chicken. For the same, take a bowl and mix curd, onion paste, ginger-garlic paste, sugar, ginger-garlic paste, sugar, salt, green cardamoms, black cardamoms and mace powder. Then add raw pieces of chicken. Allow it to marinate overnight. Later roast in an oven.

Step 2

Now, heat some butter and add bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon, red chillies and coriander seeds. Saute it well. Then add onion, red chilli powder, coriander and methi powder, and tomatoes. Transfer to a blender and make a puree.

Step 3

Heat butter and add puree and bring it to boil. Add marinated chicken, fresh cream, salt and mix well. Add some water and sliced green chillies, fenugreek leaves and let it simmer for a few minutes and bring it to boil.

Step 4

Transfer it to a bowl and garnish with cream and coriander leaves. You can prepare this with simple ingredients available in your kitchen. You can add spices of your choice to the dish. Serve it with naan or rice.

ALSO READ | Patra Recipe: Learn How To Make This Scrumptious Gujarati Snack

With a little sweet and spicy flavour, this dish was traditionally prepared with leftover chicken tandoori, that was marinated with yoghurt and later cooked with a melange of spices. This mouth-watering dish goes well with kulcha, naan or simply basmati rice. One can enjoy this delicacy on various occasions like a kitty party or buffet.

ALSO READ | A Paniyaram Can Make For A Very Healthy Breakfast. Learn How To Make It