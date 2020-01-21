Chinese Pav Bhaji Recipe: A Quirky Blend Of Chinese And Indian Fast Food You Must Try

Pav Bhaji is a popular Indian fast food that consists of spicy mixed vegetable gravy. It is traditionally prepared with boiled vegetables, cooked with spices, and served with pav. But one can prepare this delicious dish in a quirky way by making a Chinese recipe. Here is an easy step-by-step recipe to prepare Chinese pav bhaji that you can try at home:

Ingredients to make Chinese pav bhaji

Half cup of thin-sliced chopped Onions

Half cup of thin-sliced chopped Carrot

Half cup of thin-sliced chopped bell Pepper

Half cup of thin-sliced chopped Cabbage

Two teaspoons Ginger and garlic paste

Salt according to taste

Butter as required

2/3 tablespoons Olive oil

Pav for serving

Two cups of boiled noodles

Pav bhaji Masala as per taste

One tablespoon Schezwan sauce

Quarter teaspoon of soya sauce

One tablespoon of Red Chilly sauce

One tablespoon of Tomato sauce

How to make Chinese pav bhaji

Step one:

Start heating a pan and add oil. Now, add ginger and garlic paste. Saute the mixture properly. Start adding onions and saute till it becomes golden.

Step two:

Add cabbage, sprinkle a little salt over it and saute the mixture for a while. Add carrots with bell pepper and cook till all vegetables get soft. Add some Schezwan sauce and pour some pav bhaji masala. Add some salt as per your requirement.

Step three:

Add red chilli sauce with tomato sauce and soya sauce and saute the mixture for a few more seconds. Then add noodles and mix properly. Toast the pav in some butter on a non-stick pan and transfer it on a plate. Add the cooked noodles in between and serve hot.

