Chinese Pav Bhaji Recipe: A Quirky Blend Of Chinese And Indian Fast Food You Must Try

Food

Pav Bhaji is a popular Indian fast food that consists of spicy mix-vegetable gravy. Here is an unconventional Chinese Pav Bhaji recipe that you must try.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chinese Pav Bhaji recipe

Pav Bhaji is a popular Indian fast food that consists of spicy mixed vegetable gravy. It is traditionally prepared with boiled vegetables, cooked with spices, and served with pav. But one can prepare this delicious dish in a quirky way by making a Chinese recipe. Here is an easy step-by-step recipe to prepare Chinese pav bhaji that you can try at home:

Ingredients to make Chinese pav bhaji

  • Half cup of thin-sliced chopped Onions
  • Half cup of thin-sliced chopped Carrot
  • Half cup of thin-sliced chopped bell Pepper
  • Half cup of thin-sliced chopped Cabbage
  • Two teaspoons Ginger and garlic paste
  • Salt according to taste
  • Butter as required
  • 2/3 tablespoons Olive oil
  • Pav for serving
  • Two cups of boiled noodles
  • Pav bhaji Masala as per taste
  • One tablespoon Schezwan sauce
  • Quarter teaspoon of soya sauce
  • One tablespoon of Red Chilly sauce
  • One tablespoon of Tomato sauce

How to make Chinese pav bhaji

Step one: 

Start heating a pan and add oil. Now, add ginger and garlic paste. Saute the mixture properly. Start adding onions and saute till it becomes golden.

Step two:

Add cabbage, sprinkle a little salt over it and saute the mixture for a while. Add carrots with bell pepper and cook till all vegetables get soft. Add some Schezwan sauce and pour some pav bhaji masala. Add some salt as per your requirement.

Step three:

Add red chilli sauce with tomato sauce and soya sauce and saute the mixture for a few more seconds. Then add noodles and mix properly. Toast the pav in some butter on a non-stick pan and transfer it on a plate. Add the cooked noodles in between and serve hot.

Published:
