Rum-based Chocolate: Try Out These Interesting And Creative Recipes This Winter

Hot chocolate is preferred by many, especially during the winter season. One can easily give a creative twist to the recipe and make it tastier by adding rum to it. Rum also helps a person’s body to warm up. Here are a few rum-based chocolate recipes that one can try at home during winters.
Hot chocolate spiked with rum
Hot chocolate spiked with rum is a perfect drink to warm someone up on a chilly night. When you omit the rum and make it sweeter, even kids can enjoy it. Try making this hot chocolate for your next family gathering.
Ingredients required:
- Milk
- Dark Chocolate
- Cinnamon
- Unsweetened Cocoa powder
- Sugar
- Rum
How to make Hot Chocolate spiked with rum
- Pour milk into a saucepan and heat it up until it starts to bubble around the edges.
- Reduce the heat and add roughly shredded chocolate. Keep in mind it isn’t necessary to chop it. However, the larger the chunks, the longer it takes to melt.
- In the next step, add cinnamon and stir until the chocolate melts completely.
- Add cocoa powder and sugar and stir again until the mixture becomes smooth.
- Turn off the heat and stir rum in it. 1.5 tablespoons is the optimal amount but one can add more if you wish to make an extra boozy hot chocolate.
- Top it with marshmallows and chocolate and your hot chocolate spiked with rum is ready.
Buttered Rum Chocolate
Buttered rum chocolate is one of the most-liked drinks. Butter adds velvety texture and comforting flavour to this recipe. Omit the rum and it is an equally delicious alcohol-free treat for everyone to enjoy.
Ingredients required:
- Half cup unsalted butter
- 2 ounces of bittersweet chopped chocolate
- Half cup light brown sugar
- Half teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 3/4 cup dark rum
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- Freshly grated nutmeg
How to make Buttered Rum Chocolate
- Melt butter and chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl in short bursts in the microwave, stirring after each burst.
- One can even set it over a saucepan of barely simmering water, stirring until smooth.
- In the next step, remove it from heat and whisk in brown sugar, cinnamon and salt.
- Further get 2 1/2 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Remove from heat and whisk in rum and chocolate mixture.
- Beat cream in a medium bowl until it becomes soft using an electric mixer on medium-high speed.
- Reheat hot chocolate (only if its required) garner it with whipped cream and nutmeg and it is ready to serve.
