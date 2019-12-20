Rum-based Chocolate: Try Out These Interesting And Creative Recipes This Winter

Hot chocolate is preferred by many, especially during the winter season. One can easily give a creative twist to the recipe and make it tastier by adding rum to it. Rum also helps a person’s body to warm up. Here are a few rum-based chocolate recipes that one can try at home during winters.

Hot chocolate spiked with rum

Hot chocolate spiked with rum is a perfect drink to warm someone up on a chilly night. When you omit the rum and make it sweeter, even kids can enjoy it. Try making this hot chocolate for your next family gathering.

Tools required:

Sauce Pan

Whisk

Ingredients required:

Milk

Dark Chocolate

Cinnamon

Unsweetened Cocoa powder

Sugar

Rum

How to make Hot Chocolate spiked with rum

Pour milk into a saucepan and heat it up until it starts to bubble around the edges.

Reduce the heat and add roughly shredded chocolate. Keep in mind it isn’t necessary to chop it. However, the larger the chunks, the longer it takes to melt.

In the next step, add cinnamon and stir until the chocolate melts completely.

Add cocoa powder and sugar and stir again until the mixture becomes smooth.

Turn off the heat and stir rum in it. 1.5 tablespoons is the optimal amount but one can add more if you wish to make an extra boozy hot chocolate.

Top it with marshmallows and chocolate and your hot chocolate spiked with rum is ready.

Buttered Rum Chocolate

Buttered rum chocolate is one of the most-liked drinks. Butter adds velvety texture and comforting flavour to this recipe. Omit the rum and it is an equally delicious alcohol-free treat for everyone to enjoy.

Ingredients required:

Half cup unsalted butter

2 ounces of bittersweet chopped chocolate

Half cup light brown sugar

Half teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt

3/4 cup dark rum

1/2 cup heavy cream

Freshly grated nutmeg

How to make Buttered Rum Chocolate

Melt butter and chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl in short bursts in the microwave, stirring after each burst.

One can even set it over a saucepan of barely simmering water, stirring until smooth.

In the next step, remove it from heat and whisk in brown sugar, cinnamon and salt.

Further get 2 1/2 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Remove from heat and whisk in rum and chocolate mixture.

Beat cream in a medium bowl until it becomes soft using an electric mixer on medium-high speed.

Reheat hot chocolate (only if its required) garner it with whipped cream and nutmeg and it is ready to serve.

