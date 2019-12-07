Chicken Dinner Recipes: Easy And Tasty Chicken Recipes To Try This Christmas

Cooking up a Christmas feast is quite tedious and often confusing. But Christmas dinner should not involve a lot of time or stress. These holiday-ready main dishes look impressive, but they are actually quite simple to make. There’s something to suit every size and type of celebration, whether you are looking for something casual or upscale, or a dish to feed a big crowd or a smaller family gathering.

1: Amritsari Chicken Masala:

If you're planning a dinner dish that has flavours of India, then nothing can be better than having an Amritsari Chicken masala on the plate. Amritsari Chicken Masala is made of boneless chunks of chicken wrapped with rich, buttery gravy of cream, tomatoes and spices. This cuisine is definitely worth trying, especially during any festival. Impress your guests with nothing but the best chicken dish this Christmas.

2: Spicy Chicken 65:

This dish is a classic South Indian starter. Chicken 65 is the sort of dish that is spicy and makes your heart beat faster and kick your taste buds to its limits. But still it is the best starter that is preferred by many and it can be made on any occasion. A deep-fried, crunchy snack with the punchy flavours of curry leaves, ginger, garlic and chillies tastes best with schezwan sauce. To make spicy chicken 65 you can use yoghurt for marination and seasoning. The recipe is easy to make you can take small chicken pieces along with onion and garlic paste.

3: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Anchovy Croutons:

This amazing dish is full of flavours and it is also easy to make. Just think of this salad as an umami-charged version of a classic Caesar. The only difference is that the egg yolk, which is typically emulsified into a creamy dressing, is plopped directly onto the lettuces, leaving you to break it and let it mingle with the salty, garlic, lemon dressing, which is bolstered with a bit of soy sauce. The true reason to make this salad, though, is that it’s adorned with chicken-fat-laced anchovy croutons, made in the oven while the chicken finishes cooking. They are worth the price of admission.

