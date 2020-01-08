Easy Chorizo And Cheese-stuffed Grilled Bell Peppers Recipe To Try At Home

Chorizo and Cheese-stuffed grilled bell peppers have the perfect blend of cheese that combine for making a heavenly food item. The wonderful dish has more than what one can imagine it can offer. However, to enjoy this dish, you do not have to visit an expensive restaurant. One can prepare a quirky Chorizo and Cheese-stuffed grilled bell peppers dish with this easy and simple recipe-

Ingredients to prepare Chorizo and Cheese-stuffed grilled bell peppers

2 sweet potatoes

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 large can black beans

1 cheap beer

1 tomato

2 shallots

2 jalapeños

3 serrano peppers

1 pound chorizo

1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup queso fresco, crumbled

1 cup Monterey jack cheese, grated or cubed

6 bell peppers

Directions to prepare Chorizo and Cheese-stuffed grilled bell peppers

Step one:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Meanwhile, peel and dice the sweet potatoes. Combine the sweet potatoes with brown sugar, apple cider vinegar and some salt to taste. Now, bake for 45 minutes, or until it seems tender. Remove from oven once it is finished and keep aside to cool. Make sure they seem to be browning at the edges.

Step two:

Start chopping shallots, tomato, and jalapeños for beans. Heat a small pot over medium heat. Add the butter and the chopped vegetables. Cook until they start to break down. Now, start adding the beans, beer and lime juice and stir the mixture nicely. Cover and cook on medium-low flame for about 20 minutes. Keep aside and allow it to cool.

Step three:

While beans are cooking, heat the skillet on medium-high flame. Remove chorizo from casing and add it to the skillet. Cook until they turn brown, then remove from heat and let cool. Also, de-seed and dice the serranos. Mix beans, chorizo, sweet potatoes, serranos and cheese and spark up the grill.

Step four:

Start slicing the tops of your bell peppers, and remove core and seeds. Grill peppers until they are soft. Do not roast them all the way. Pull the peppers off, and fill them with your chorizo mixture and put the tops back on like little hats. Put the peppers back on the grill and cover them properly. Cook for 30 minutes, poking in every 5 minutes or so to spin peppers.

